RM1.99 RON95 starts on Sept 30 for all Malaysians, PDRM/ATM Sept 27, STR recipients Sept 28 – PMX

In Local News / by Danny Tan / September 22 2025 9:34 am

Targeted RON95 Subsidy at a Glance RON95 is RM1.99/L from Sept 30

Anyone with MyKad qualifies

RM1.99 price for 300 litres per month

E-hailing drivers get unlimited quota

Physical MyKad and payment apps can both be used

Unsubsidised price is RM2.60/L

Big news this morning! Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has gave a definite answer to the question on everyone’s lips – when is the RON 95 targeted subsidy starting?

On X, PMX said that the RM1.99 per litre price for RON 95 – a six sen drop from RM2.05 – will start on September 30, but police and army personnel will enjoy it on September 27. If you’re a Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) recipient, the new price starts on September 28.

Here’s the biggest revelation – the new price is for all Malaysians! Yup, it doesn’t matter if you’re T, M or B. Anwar used the words ‘seluruh rakyat Malaysia’ and described Budi Madani RON 95 (BUDI95) as a brave one at a time when the world is facing an uncertain economy.

Was it a slip or typo? Unlikely. At a meeting at JPM Putrajaya this morning, Anwar said the same in person, reported by Astro Awani. “All Malaysian citizens with valid driving licenses are eligible for the RON 95 subsidy,” he said, adding that the move will benefit over 16 million Malaysians.

Not included are non-citizens and corporations, who will have to pay the non-subsidised price of RM2.60 per litre. The PM pointed out that our petrol price is lower than Saudi Arabia at RM2.61 per litre, Indonesia RM3.22, Philippines RM4.22, Thailand RM5.68 and Singapore RM9.02.

He said that no registration is needed to enjoy BUDI95 and the new price can be accessed by using MyKad at the counter or pump, or via the apps of fuel companies. The payment method is the same as what we’re doing now, just with an extra step of MyKad verification.

By the way, the quota for the subsidised RON 95 is 300 litres a month for every eligible Malaysian, which is a generous amount. E-hailing drivers are exempted from the 300 litre cap, meaning that they will get the fuel at RM1.99 per litre across the entire month.

