RM1.99 RON95 starts on Sept 30 for all Malaysians, PDRM/ATM Sept 27, STR recipients Sept 28 – PMX

In Local News / by /

Targeted RON95 Subsidy at a Glance

  • RON95 is RM1.99/L from Sept 30
  • Anyone with MyKad qualifies
  • RM1.99 price for 300 litres per month
  • E-hailing drivers get unlimited quota
  • Physical MyKad and payment apps can both be used
  • Unsubsidised price is RM2.60/L

Big news this morning! Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has gave a definite answer to the question on everyone’s lips – when is the RON 95 targeted subsidy starting?

On X, PMX said that the RM1.99 per litre price for RON 95 – a six sen drop from RM2.05 – will start on September 30, but police and army personnel will enjoy it on September 27. If you’re a Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) recipient, the new price starts on September 28.

Here’s the biggest revelation – the new price is for all Malaysians! Yup, it doesn’t matter if you’re T, M or B. Anwar used the words ‘seluruh rakyat Malaysia’ and described Budi Madani RON 95 (BUDI95) as a brave one at a time when the world is facing an uncertain economy.

Was it a slip or typo? Unlikely. At a meeting at JPM Putrajaya this morning, Anwar said the same in person, reported by Astro Awani. “All Malaysian citizens with valid driving licenses are eligible for the RON 95 subsidy,” he said, adding that the move will benefit over 16 million Malaysians.

Not included are non-citizens and corporations, who will have to pay the non-subsidised price of RM2.60 per litre. The PM pointed out that our petrol price is lower than Saudi Arabia at RM2.61 per litre, Indonesia RM3.22, Philippines RM4.22, Thailand RM5.68 and Singapore RM9.02.

He said that no registration is needed to enjoy BUDI95 and the new price can be accessed by using MyKad at the counter or pump, or via the apps of fuel companies. The payment method is the same as what we’re doing now, just with an extra step of MyKad verification.

By the way, the quota for the subsidised RON 95 is 300 litres a month for every eligible Malaysian, which is a generous amount. E-hailing drivers are exempted from the 300 litre cap, meaning that they will get the fuel at RM1.99 per litre across the entire month.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

RON95 Fuel Subsidy

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY

10% discount when you renew your car insurance with us

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services. You can also pay with instalment using Grab PayLater or Shopee SPayLater.

Renew Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

  • Yusuf Iman Bin on Sep 22, 2025 at 10:30 am

    Ehailing quota how many liters

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 2
    Reply
    • Paul Tan on Sep 22, 2025 at 10:40 am

      unlimited

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 8 Thumb down 0
      Reply
      • ollie cry more on Sep 22, 2025 at 12:37 pm

        unlimited ? thats already guarantees a 100% vote by all the ehailing and e-rempit bikers for great leader AI during the next election .
        but thats a loophole where ehailing drivers can pump petrol then pump it out from their car and transfer to another car then repeat. same method as how the fisherman get their livelihood from selling cheap diesel .

        Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 2
        Reply
  • Edmund on Sep 22, 2025 at 10:44 am

    Balik Kampung trip will be more expensive.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 5
    Reply
    • Kenny on Sep 22, 2025 at 11:26 am

      How so? Did you read the article? The petrol price will be lowered to RM1.99 for everybody.

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0
      Reply
      • Kam on Sep 22, 2025 at 12:24 pm

        Balik kampong bayar rm2.60

        Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
        Reply
      • plainbs faster come comment on Sep 22, 2025 at 12:39 pm

        tq great leader DSAI , we love PH three thousand. this would never have been possible under former PM husband of rosmah.

        Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
        Reply
      • stasta on Sep 22, 2025 at 1:18 pm

        massive traffic jam because everyone can afford to drive, time=money

        Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
        Reply
  • Wong on Sep 22, 2025 at 10:58 am

    Needs a way to ensure that the monthly allowance is not misused and sold to unauthorized vehicle and person.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0
    Reply
    • plainbs gonna bash on Sep 22, 2025 at 1:06 pm

      hey u dont kacau the livelihood of petrol smugglers

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • Nikic on Sep 22, 2025 at 11:45 am

    How can driving license validity be checked from MyKad?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • plainbs why so quiet on Sep 22, 2025 at 12:13 pm

    1.99 is cheapest than it has ever been (bar two 2 years of covid lockdown) and its certainly cheaper than when Anjib was PM. plainbs faster come in and praise great leader DSAI.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Toyota Lexus on Sep 22, 2025 at 12:23 pm

    GG LC/LX V6 and V8

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Ron 92 v powder on Sep 22, 2025 at 12:28 pm

    Later first day sure kelam kabut like first day buying with SARA.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
    • FrankC on Sep 22, 2025 at 1:24 pm

      possible… there will be much more transaction daily compared to mykasih aids. it feels as though mykasih aid is a test run for this targeted subsidy effort using mykad. there will be hiccups but if there is effort to keep improving and added capacity, yes it will benefit us as individual and as a nation. government should keep working hard to improve efficiency… noticed JPJ now very active in enforcement. macc also very busy open case here and there. police now more serious in death investigation after zara case. apks moving into border entry point also see lots of effort to catch counter setting. for once we can action taken seriously. we really see improvement in enforcement now. great!!!

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • KoL on Sep 22, 2025 at 1:25 pm

    this is fair.
    No need to categorize rakyat to new races like B, M, T.

    Should the unsubsidized Petrol be floated?
    Maybe not yet finalized for the float.. Any larger Gap will also promote the Malaysian smuggling to Non Malaysian, pity them who exploit and get caught.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 