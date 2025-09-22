RM1.99 RON95 starts on Sept 30 for all Malaysians, PDRM/ATM Sept 27, STR recipients Sept 28 – PMX

Targeted RON95 Subsidy at a Glance
- RON95 is RM1.99/L from Sept 30
- Anyone with MyKad qualifies
- RM1.99 price for 300 litres per month
- E-hailing drivers get unlimited quota
- Physical MyKad and payment apps can both be used
- Unsubsidised price is RM2.60/L
Big news this morning! Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has gave a definite answer to the question on everyone’s lips – when is the RON 95 targeted subsidy starting?
On X, PMX said that the RM1.99 per litre price for RON 95 – a six sen drop from RM2.05 – will start on September 30, but police and army personnel will enjoy it on September 27. If you’re a Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) recipient, the new price starts on September 28.
Here’s the biggest revelation – the new price is for all Malaysians! Yup, it doesn’t matter if you’re T, M or B. Anwar used the words ‘seluruh rakyat Malaysia’ and described Budi Madani RON 95 (BUDI95) as a brave one at a time when the world is facing an uncertain economy.
Was it a slip or typo? Unlikely. At a meeting at JPM Putrajaya this morning, Anwar said the same in person, reported by Astro Awani. “All Malaysian citizens with valid driving licenses are eligible for the RON 95 subsidy,” he said, adding that the move will benefit over 16 million Malaysians.
Not included are non-citizens and corporations, who will have to pay the non-subsidised price of RM2.60 per litre. The PM pointed out that our petrol price is lower than Saudi Arabia at RM2.61 per litre, Indonesia RM3.22, Philippines RM4.22, Thailand RM5.68 and Singapore RM9.02.
He said that no registration is needed to enjoy BUDI95 and the new price can be accessed by using MyKad at the counter or pump, or via the apps of fuel companies. The payment method is the same as what we’re doing now, just with an extra step of MyKad verification.
By the way, the quota for the subsidised RON 95 is 300 litres a month for every eligible Malaysian, which is a generous amount. E-hailing drivers are exempted from the 300 litre cap, meaning that they will get the fuel at RM1.99 per litre across the entire month.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.
Comments
Ehailing quota how many liters
unlimited
unlimited ? thats already guarantees a 100% vote by all the ehailing and e-rempit bikers for great leader AI during the next election .
but thats a loophole where ehailing drivers can pump petrol then pump it out from their car and transfer to another car then repeat. same method as how the fisherman get their livelihood from selling cheap diesel .
Balik Kampung trip will be more expensive.
How so? Did you read the article? The petrol price will be lowered to RM1.99 for everybody.
Balik kampong bayar rm2.60
tq great leader DSAI , we love PH three thousand. this would never have been possible under former PM husband of rosmah.
massive traffic jam because everyone can afford to drive, time=money
Needs a way to ensure that the monthly allowance is not misused and sold to unauthorized vehicle and person.
hey u dont kacau the livelihood of petrol smugglers
How can driving license validity be checked from MyKad?
1.99 is cheapest than it has ever been (bar two 2 years of covid lockdown) and its certainly cheaper than when Anjib was PM. plainbs faster come in and praise great leader DSAI.
GG LC/LX V6 and V8
Later first day sure kelam kabut like first day buying with SARA.
possible… there will be much more transaction daily compared to mykasih aids. it feels as though mykasih aid is a test run for this targeted subsidy effort using mykad. there will be hiccups but if there is effort to keep improving and added capacity, yes it will benefit us as individual and as a nation. government should keep working hard to improve efficiency… noticed JPJ now very active in enforcement. macc also very busy open case here and there. police now more serious in death investigation after zara case. apks moving into border entry point also see lots of effort to catch counter setting. for once we can action taken seriously. we really see improvement in enforcement now. great!!!
this is fair.
No need to categorize rakyat to new races like B, M, T.
Should the unsubsidized Petrol be floated?
Maybe not yet finalized for the float.. Any larger Gap will also promote the Malaysian smuggling to Non Malaysian, pity them who exploit and get caught.