Make sure your MyKad chip works, in order to unlock subsidised RON95 petrol at RM1.99 a litre – Saifuddin

In Local News, Videos

You’ve all seen the recent viral video, so you know that your Malaysian identity card (MyKad) is soon going to be needed if you want to buy subsidised RON 95 petrol at RM1.99 a litre (assuming you’re eligible for it). Now, home minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has urged the public to check their MyKads to ensure the chip is functioning well, according to a Bernama report.

“If the chip is damaged or unreadable, do not worry. You may visit any national registration department (JPN) office or counter nationwide. God willing, the repair will be completed on the same day. It is easy and fast! Do not wait until the last minute. Carry out an early check so that you and your friends can benefit from this special petrol subsidy,” he said today on Facebook.

Alhamdulillah, the prime minister will keep his promise to the people of Malaysia. God willing, the price of RON 95 petrol will be reduced to RM1.99 per litre by the end of this month. Although it takes some time, he stands by his word. A man of his word, every promise made will be fulfilled for the benefit of the people of Malaysia,” he said.

RON95 Fuel Subsidy

Comments

  • anonymous on Sep 19, 2025 at 2:03 pm

    so if we pay for petrol using setel then how ? does anyone know ? if must go to counter for verification there will surely be insane lines at the petrol pump every time we need to fuel up no ?? if this is the case, then sigh…one step forward, two steps backwards as with the case with most things here unfortunately.

  • roll back on Sep 19, 2025 at 2:28 pm

    Bodoh government, always make rakyat troublesome.
    Is digital world now. Not taking out ic everytime when u need pump.

