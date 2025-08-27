Gov’t aims for 13 million MyDigital ID regs by year-end

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / August 27 2025 9:48 am

The government, through the National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa), is aiming for 13 million Malaysians to register for MyDigital ID by end-2025, reports The Star.

“The amendments will allow the use of MyDigital ID in all public and private sector dealings. Financial institutions such as banks and insurance providers will also recognise it. We are moving in that direction,” home minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said yesterday, adding that amendments to the National Registration Act 1959 have been tabled in parliament to allow for this.

MyDigital ID operates on a single sign-on method and was designed to address public concerns over data breaches and identity theft, Saifuddin said.

Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in July that MyDigital ID would serve as a secure and trusted form of digital authentication under the Government Technology (GovTech) initiative. “The initiative will make it easier for Malaysians to access a wide range of online government services more efficiently,” he said.

Earlier this year, federal territories minister in the prime minister’s department Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa revealed that 2.8 million Malaysians had registered for MyDigital ID as of the second quarter of 2025, up from 1.8 million in the first quarter.

You’ll soon need MyDigital ID to use the MyJPJ and MyBayar PDRM apps, and it could be made compulsory for access to government platforms such as PADU, HRMIS Mobile, MyBorderPass, MyGov Malaysia and LHDN (Inland Revenue Board). Yet to register for one? Here’s how to do it.

