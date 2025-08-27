Gov’t aims for 13 million MyDigital ID regs by year-end

The government, through the National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa), is aiming for 13 million Malaysians to register for MyDigital ID by end-2025, reports The Star.
“The amendments will allow the use of MyDigital ID in all public and private sector dealings. Financial institutions such as banks and insurance providers will also recognise it. We are moving in that direction,” home minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said yesterday, adding that amendments to the National Registration Act 1959 have been tabled in parliament to allow for this.
MyDigital ID operates on a single sign-on method and was designed to address public concerns over data breaches and identity theft, Saifuddin said.
Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in July that MyDigital ID would serve as a secure and trusted form of digital authentication under the Government Technology (GovTech) initiative. “The initiative will make it easier for Malaysians to access a wide range of online government services more efficiently,” he said.
Earlier this year, federal territories minister in the prime minister’s department Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa revealed that 2.8 million Malaysians had registered for MyDigital ID as of the second quarter of 2025, up from 1.8 million in the first quarter.
You’ll soon need MyDigital ID to use the MyJPJ and MyBayar PDRM apps, and it could be made compulsory for access to government platforms such as PADU, HRMIS Mobile, MyBorderPass, MyGov Malaysia and LHDN (Inland Revenue Board). Yet to register for one? Here’s how to do it.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.
Comments
Aim or force?
in other 1st world country, they have 1 app for citizen for all, or at least most governmental services. In malaysia, we have so many apps each for specific services. And dont even get me started on all the e-parking apps
They’re really getting on my nerves. Either you keep 1 app for all or It’s ok, I know what to do in the next election.
I think the key question is trust . Is the app audited by famous cyber security?
1mdb was audited by 3 out of the top 4 big auditors
i registed mydigital id, and i forgot the pass, and there is no way to reset the pass but to go physically at kiosk to reset.. :/