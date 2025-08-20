MyDigital ID soon needed for MyJPJ, MyBayar PDRM

The MyJPJ and MyBayar PDRM apps will soon require MyDigital ID for logins, according to a media statement issued yesterday by the national digital identity platform, The Star reports.

Currently, you can log in to both apps using either MyDigital ID or your existing username and password, but MyDigital ID will soon become the only way to access both government platforms.

“MyDigital ID as a Single Login promises a new era of digital identity verification that is simpler, safer, and more transparent. We are committed to ensuring every user enjoys maximum convenience with the highest level of security, while accelerating the nation’s digital transformation in an inclusive and resilient manner,” said MyDigital ID CEO Nik Hisham Nik Ibrahim.

It seems the government is serious about getting us all on MyDigital ID – it may be made compulsory for access to government platforms such as PADU, HRMIS Mobile, MyBorderPass, MyGov Malaysia and LHDN (Inland Revenue Board). Yet to register for one? Here’s how to do it.

Comments

  • irbas on Aug 20, 2025 at 11:33 am

    medenu is very caring about the people. first he create something nobody wants to use, then he force people to sign up and use it. there is nothing inclusive about this digital transformation, let people choose not make things difficult. i want back my physical driving license. no mydigital id, no myjpj app, or any other gov app they can think of.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Perlisian on Aug 20, 2025 at 11:34 am

    If gov really want the mydigitalid to login to gov apps..then eliminated all other apps and centralize into mydigital id..too many apps now..pening aaaaa…

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

