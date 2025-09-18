Targeted RON95 subsidy – video shows how MyKad and reader terminal are used to determine eligibility

Details of the RON 95 fuel subsidy rationalisation plan are expected to be announced by the end of September 2025, according to a Bernama press citation posted by the ministry of finance a month ago on August 26.
In that posting, the ministry revealed the MyKad (Malaysian identity card) as one of the mechanisms being considered to determine eligibility for subsidised Budi Madani RON 95 petrol. “This MyKad mechanism works by inserting the MyKad into a government-provided reader terminal. The terminal will connect to the government’s Central Database Hub (PADU) to determine eligibility and quota,” the ministry explained.
We now have a better sense of how the MyKad mechanism might work thanks to a video posted on Facebook recently. In the video, a staff at a petrol station uses the reader terminal to access a page to determine eligibility, after which a MyKad is inserted.
After a few seconds to (presumably) contact PADU, the terminal will reveal if the individual is eligibly for subsidised RON 95 petrol. A blue tag show eligibility, while a red one indicates either a filled quota or ineligibility.
Following this, an order is created and the customer indicates the amount of RON 95 needed before payment is made. From there, it (should) be just a matter of collecting a receipt and filling up your vehicle.
The video doesn’t show if this validation process can be done at the pump itself, which suggests every customer eligible for subsidised RON 95 will need to go to the counter each time they want to fill up. It also doesn’t provide any information on how oil company apps such as Setel will work with determining eligibility. Presumably, such apps will likely have the means to verify a user’s eligibility through MyKad registration (e-KYC), which would have all the necessary details. The digital app would technically also be able to determine and calculate used and remaining quota, if applicable.
In its August 26 posting, the finance ministry had said that in addition to the MyKad, other mechanisms under consideration include e-wallets as well as oil company apps. At present, account verification/e-KYC (submitting photos of your MyKad and face) is required for such apps, so it could be a case of a one-time validation to determine eligibility.
The finance ministry also pointed out the government will set up a public portal for individuals to check eligibility for subsidised RON 95 petrol, along with a contact centre to allow the public to seek assistance, provide feedback or lodge complaints through various channels.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.
Comments
later will get complaint that personal info was stolen from mykad.
It’s naive that you think our NRIC is not already stolen hahaha
When you register for PADU you gave away your rights to PH & Rafizi to do whatever they want with your data including phantom voting on your behalf. Of course if you voted PH that is not a problem for you…
I fill petrol by just driving to the pump, scan my credit card and start pumping. Now I need to walk to the counter and queue to scan mykad? RETARDED
And if PADU is down (which it certainly will), everyone no need to fill petrol anymore?????
Drive side of petrol station, got water pipe. We can fill water
Don’t forget every month there will be a high cloud charges fees just for this purpose.
Kindly provide enough CPU power and bandwidth so we do not stuck in the midst of refueling just because of ‘system down’.
someone is certainly make a lot profit eh?
At least must be married to a mentri to get awarded. Otherwise you must have family ties to one of them.
What if slow or no internet connection, like in
rural areas?
I hope Petronas can integrate the eligibility check with the Setel app, because Setel already require IC for registration.
Get ready for long queue. All IC have tng built in. Why not just credit into the tng system je in the IC? Also, why not introduce pay-and-claim? This would reduce the queuing up time.
This is absolutely stupid way to do if we need to go into counter and do the verification “manually”. It should be via terminal of the petrol pump, not go inside. Imagine if 10 people line up to pay while their car already in the petrol pump then behind still got car waiting.
Just remove RM0.50 subsidy for RON95 this will save a lot of money and spend this money to grow the economy. Most important thing is grow the education sector. With higher education people get higher chance to get out from poor. Since this not involve commercial as commercial vehicles mostly diesel, KPDN should monitor commercial biz if bizman simply increase price.
RM0.50 per litre not a lot seriously. Imagine 1 time pump 40l is RM20 extra and 1 month pump 6 times will be extra RM120. Total 240l is more than average usage which can easily cover about 2000km a month. In real I doubt people will spend extra RM80 for petrol. Those people who can’t afford this RM80-120 extra first ask yourself why you need to drive or own a car. Poor is not an excuse and why this become responsibility of gov to help you?
M40s will suffer removal of petrol subsidies & B40s will suffer higher prices of good due to profiteering from subsidy removals, meanwhile rich tauke of transport companies are eligible for RON95 subsidies to fuel their diesel lorries.
https://paultan.org/2025/09/17/100000-goods-public-land-transport-company-vehicles-can-get-ron95-petrol-subsidies-under-skps/
Pakatan M40 voters got punked by their Gomen! B40s needless to say will never vote them moreso now!
hahahaa….ready for a looonnggg que at the petrol station and system down just like the recent SARA thingy!
i que for 1 hour at Mydin USJ to pay at the mySARA counter… some customer sat down on the floor d
I am hoping things would be a lot easier with those using apps like Petronas Setel, of which Mykad had been verified in advance.
this DIV company is the same one doing the mykasih thing. how were they awarded?
At least must be married to a mentri to get awarded. Otherwise you must have family ties to one of them.
Only 1 terminal, imagine the long queue line stretching out from petrol station and what happens if want to pump after 10pm when there is no attendant? Nite time pump not eligible kah?
What happens when that terminal rosak (a matter of when not if coz it will defo spoil faster)?
This is a stupido system which will either fail spectacularly or cause so much hardship to all rakyat, we will appear like Venezuelans lining up at petrol station waiting to pump petrol.
Vote PAS next time
RM500 masok bank terus every month
Jon minum Air kopi
President Anjiang Longkang K/tard
Just put up a petrol pump without subsidy and I will pump at market price without hassle of waiting at long queue. If on emergency and somebody dies just because of time wasted on long queues, then tragedy lah.
Terpaling bodoh la kaedah ni. Yang membuat keputusan sedap, semua kuli dia buatkan. Duduk kat kerusi empuk parlimen, main phone. Tahiy
How Abt for the ehailing drivers?quota ?,they everyday pump petrol to work.arent they direct eligible?.
Ridiculous planning. Waiting for the 9,356 complaints on tiktok, twitter, fb, youtube on how poorly it is implemented. Example, like how a friend with an AMG can probably pump subsidized with 10 kids but a person with myvi cannot.
I’m migrating.. goodbye Malaysia
Good idea this, using mykad to get your subsidy, if you’re not eligible no need to que lorrr just go straight pump at market price one.
those complain here there what can you do? because you want to get the subsidy you need to work your sss around lorrr.. ..right not?