Gov’t to introduce monthly capped quota for targeted RON95 subsidy to prevent misuse – Amir Hamzah

The government says it will introduce a monthly capped quota for eligible individuals when it rolls out its RON 95 fuel subsidy rationalisation plan. According to finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, this is to prevent those who are not eligible for it to benefit from having someone else pump subsidised fuel for them, The Edge reports.
He said that the finance ministry is finalising the quota system as part of the implementation, which is currently in the last stages of being fine-tuned in terms of the criteria for eligibility and the delivery mechanism that will be deployed. “We will have a quota. We must have a quota. We do not want someone to pump fuel for other people,” he said in parliament.
“We must set quotas to prevent misuse. The ministry is carefully considering how to allocate quotas, ensuring that ordinary citizens have enough subsidised fuel, while managing risks of overuse or fraud,” he said.
He added that there will be a distinction between ordinary users and those whose everyday work relies on the usage of fuel, such as p-hailing delivery riders and ride-hailing drivers. “Ordinary users will have a set quota, but for p-hailing and e-hailing drivers, the quota will be higher because this is their primary task. We will make that distinction,” he stated.
Details of the targeted RON 95 subsidy implementation plan are expected to be revealed at the end of September. It has previously been indicated that information from the Pangkalan Data Utama (PADU) socio-economic database will be used as a reference to identify eligible recipients, and the use of MyKad as an identifier for the delivery mechanism has also been mentioned consistently.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.
Comments
What if there are people whose place of work is very far from their home and there is no alternative public transport????
Then you move to a house nearer to your workplace
Are you one of those? If not stfu. Stop being a whiny bitch and finding donkey scenarios.
Surely there will be someone claiming to be driving whole day as a profession. Not delivery driver nor ehailing but he just drives.
Like that many people will apply the e hailing permit to enjoy the subsidy without actually doing e hailing job .
let me guess- 200 liters for car owner, 100 litres for motorcycle
Should give quota to all malaysian, instead of selected people. After all, the T20 also pay tax, more than the rest.
then people misused within the quota lor.. not solving the problem also…
many ppl lepak driving around for fun and purposely piss of other drivers. bagus juga let them stay home haha..just lift all subsidy la..
Then i need to visit my parent at hometown much lesser than now I guess. Once a month to my hometown and to my in-law hometown currently need to be split to two months. And maybe if got emergency, I do need to prioritise which hometown to forfeits or maybe the vacation plan need to be forfeit. Yeah, it is hard to live now and they make it a quota just to make it harder. Ohh, if there are weddings, please note that for a month I might able to attend one only. If possible for those planning to get married, please schedule it properly. LOL.
A bigger concern is that what happens if someone successfully steal personal data from mykads? who is going to be responsible? or is government going to say this is isolated case and will take forever to look into it?