Gov’t to introduce monthly capped quota for targeted RON95 subsidy to prevent misuse – Amir Hamzah

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / August 26 2025 11:48 am

The government says it will introduce a monthly capped quota for eligible individuals when it rolls out its RON 95 fuel subsidy rationalisation plan. According to finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, this is to prevent those who are not eligible for it to benefit from having someone else pump subsidised fuel for them, The Edge reports.

He said that the finance ministry is finalising the quota system as part of the implementation, which is currently in the last stages of being fine-tuned in terms of the criteria for eligibility and the delivery mechanism that will be deployed. “We will have a quota. We must have a quota. We do not want someone to pump fuel for other people,” he said in parliament.

“We must set quotas to prevent misuse. The ministry is carefully considering how to allocate quotas, ensuring that ordinary citizens have enough subsidised fuel, while managing risks of overuse or fraud,” he said.

He added that there will be a distinction between ordinary users and those whose everyday work relies on the usage of fuel, such as p-hailing delivery riders and ride-hailing drivers. “Ordinary users will have a set quota, but for p-hailing and e-hailing drivers, the quota will be higher because this is their primary task. We will make that distinction,” he stated.

Details of the targeted RON 95 subsidy implementation plan are expected to be revealed at the end of September. It has previously been indicated that information from the Pangkalan Data Utama (PADU) socio-economic database will be used as a reference to identify eligible recipients, and the use of MyKad as an identifier for the delivery mechanism has also been mentioned consistently.

