8,862 vehicles registered under expanded SKDS, SKPS

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Jonathan James Tan / June 5 2026 10:28 am

As of June 3, 8,862 vehicles – comprising 8,524 diesel pick-up trucks, 329 diesel jeeps and nine petrol jeeps – have been registered under the enhanced implementation of the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) and Subsidised Petrol Control System (SKPS), which took effect on June 1, Bernama reports.

Domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said pick-up trucks and jeeps used in the land goods transport sector are now eligible for SKDS and SKPS, subject to conditions including registration under a company or business entity and classification as commercial vehicles in the road transport department’s (JPJ) road tax records.

“The expansion covers pick-up trucks and jeeps under the Rigid Goods and Rigid Goods Decon categories with a laden weight between 950 and 7,500 kg. Vehicles registered under government, local authority and other special categories, as well as goods vehicles without permits or designated for off-road use, are not eligible,” he said in a recent statement.

Armizan added that KPDN has also revised the SKDS fixed quota limits for the goods transportation sector to between 900 and 5,000 litres monthly, depending on the limits set for the 23 eligible vehicle categories. This is to strengthen regulatory controls as well as to curb subsidy leakages and fleet card misuse.

“The quota levels were determined based on an analysis of actual fuel consumption data recorded over nearly two years of SKDS implementation since 2024,” he said, adding that companies or business entities requiring fuel volumes beyond the prescribed quota may appeal to the Petroleum Subsidy Approval Committee (JKSP), supported by operational justifications and at least three months of actual usage records.

From June 1-3, eight companies have submitted appeals of this nature, involving 82 vehicles. Said appeals are being processed for the committee’s consideration, Armizan revealed.

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