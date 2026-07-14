Malaysian fuel prices now lower than in Saudi Arabia, Qatar with RON 95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre – Anwar

Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said that fuel prices in Malaysia are now lower than those in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, reported New Straits Times.
Anwar said that the price of fuel in Saudi Arabia stood at 50 sen per litre when he called for fuel price reductions before becoming prime minister, and that RON 95 petrol in Malaysia now stands at RM1.99 per litre (through the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) petrol subsidy programme), whereas the price of petrol in Saudi Arabia has since risen to over RM2.40 per litre, he said.
The statement by Anwar was in response to Hulu Terengganu member of parliament Rosol Wahid, who recalled Anwar’s remarks criticising then-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak regarding fuel prices.
“The United Arab Emirates (UAE), a major oil and gas producer, also raised its fuel prices two months ago. So these are the economic realities that have changed. If it is said that my earlier promise was that fuel prices must be lower than Saudi Arabia’s, that promise has been fulfilled,” the prime minister said.
Earlier this month, Anwar said that the Malaysian government’s spending on fuel subsidies will approach RM40 billion this year, or more than double the RM15 billion that has been allocated under Budget 2026. The increase in subsidy allocation had allowed the government to continue offering RON 95 petrol at the present subsidised rate of RM1.99 per litre, the prime minister said.
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Comments
cute. now compare salaries. quickly.
greedy, you cant have everything . either you want cheap petrol, or high salaries. but not both.
Keep talking all this to justify the broken promise wont make u a hero, just focus on doing the proper task instead of keep bragging own flaws!
Everytime, giving out some tiny mini good, then taking back in big time afterwards! giving good news first, then all the damn bad stuff follow up next…. after some backlash, then come out some tiny mini good news!
stop doing all those irrelevant press con to waste time talking all the very same bs! just do the talk, when the result it good, peoples can see!
now people can only see shit!
to be fair , the whole world is experieicning a energy crisis due to the recent middle east war . malaysia is one of the rare few countries who had managed to maintain petrol prices.
Here’s an idea for Singapore to claim they have the cheapest petrol pump prices in the world. Sell for S$0.05 per liter. Wow! Cheapest in the world! But.. only for a monthly quota of 5 liters a month. After that it’s back to normal price per liter.
But just mention about 5 cents per liter, cheapest in the world. That’s all that matters by Anwar’s standards.
to be fair , 200 liters is more than most malaysians use per month. the statistics prove it . and those statistics are compiled by civil servants graduated from uuim/uitm/mara/mrsm and they have the highest level of integriry and capability combined with skillful knowledge.