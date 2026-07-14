Malaysian fuel prices now lower than in Saudi Arabia, Qatar with RON 95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre – Anwar

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Mick Chan / July 14 2026 3:17 pm

Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said that fuel prices in Malaysia are now lower than those in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, reported New Straits Times.

Anwar said that the price of fuel in Saudi Arabia stood at 50 sen per litre when he called for fuel price reductions before becoming prime minister, and that RON 95 petrol in Malaysia now stands at RM1.99 per litre (through the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) petrol subsidy programme), whereas the price of petrol in Saudi Arabia has since risen to over RM2.40 per litre, he said.

The statement by Anwar was in response to Hulu Terengganu member of parliament Rosol Wahid, who recalled Anwar’s remarks criticising then-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak regarding fuel prices.

“The United Arab Emirates (UAE), a major oil and gas producer, also raised its fuel prices two months ago. So these are the economic realities that have changed. If it is said that my earlier promise was that fuel prices must be lower than Saudi Arabia’s, that promise has been fulfilled,” the prime minister said.

Earlier this month, Anwar said that the Malaysian government’s spending on fuel subsidies will approach RM40 billion this year, or more than double the RM15 billion that has been allocated under Budget 2026. The increase in subsidy allocation had allowed the government to continue offering RON 95 petrol at the present subsidised rate of RM1.99 per litre, the prime minister said.

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