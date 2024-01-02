PADU launched – data to determine if you’d be eligible for fuel subsidy, update your personal info by Mar 31

The government has rolled out the Pangkalan Data Utama (PADU) socio-economic database, with prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officially announcing its introduction at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) earlier today.
As mentioned previously, PADU is an integrated national socio-economic database combining all available data of individuals and households collected from government departments and agencies, with 70 of these being at the federal level.
According to economy minister Rafizi Ramli, the only exception to data and its collection is that of banking data, which is not permitted under the Banking and Financial Institutions Act 1989 (BAFIA).
In the near term, PADU will be used as a key component in how the government retargets subsidies and assistance, with household net disposable income metrics set to be used to provide a fair picture of the socio-economic position of every Malaysian household.
Its introduction paves the way for the targeted subsidy of RON 95 petrol, which is set to happen in the second half of 2024. Targeted subsidy of electricity is in the plans too. It was clearly stated that today’s event was just to officially launch the database, and that the mechanism to determine subsidy would be announced at a later date.
As indicated by Rafizi previously, PADU will allow the government to move from the B40-M40-T20 approach in assessing the eligibility of aid recipients to a more targeted and fair determination of who should be able to receive aid and those who should not.
However, as it was pointed out, the central database – which is managed by the statistics department – is more than just a tool for determining subsidies. The core intention is to provide a secure, comprehensive and “near real-time” main national database in digital form, containing information of 32 million Malaysians.
According to a statistics department slide during the launch event, it presently has integrated data on 29.8 million people, covering all available info from “cradle to the grave.” Containing nearly 300 types of federal government-related data, with more from state and local governments to be included gradually, PADU will be used to improve the government’s efficiency and to help it determine an assortment of economic elements.
In terms of safety, the database is protected by what is deemed a high level of cyber security. As for access, Rafizi has assured the public that that there will be no changes to personal data that is currently owned by government departments or agencies, and that existing laws of the respective government departments or agencies govern all data that PADU uses.
While the database has information gleaned from various government agencies, Malaysians have been asked to register on PADU to update and validate their information on 39 variables to ensure that their data is accurate.
Registration is not mandatory, and Rafizi has said that no action will be taken if individuals choose not to update. However, he said opting out might affect their eligibility for targeted subsidies, and he urged the public to validate their info to ensure that their data across the 39 variables available was accurate. Items that can be checked and updated include that for household, address, work, income and commitments.
The government says that people have until March 31 to update their info on the database, which can either be done online via the PADU portal, or offline in the case of those living in rural areas and those without internet access. In such cases, registering and updating of details can be done at district offices, village community management councils (MPKK) and with local authorities.
Comments
instead busy digging the past to find the lost money, better think on how to generate money
Apa boleh buat. Sudah geng dengan perasuah. Hadap jelah dengan KERA jaan MAhal DAh NI yang temberang ni. Dulu cakap lain, sekarang cakap lain.
Dah tau org tu rasuah ko terhegeh buat jadi geng kenapa?..siap ko kawtim bersihkan dia dari tuduhan rasuah..lantik pulak jadi timbalan…lepas tu ko sibuk cakap ko tak boleh majukan malaysia sebab ada geng rasuah dgn ko..lepas tu nanti bolehla ckp rasuah susah nak berenti sebab geng rasuah ada dalam gomen..padahal ko pun dah tengah sedap sekarang sakau harta negara.
ECRL, HSR, MRT3, Forest City,
Bandar Malaysia mari-mari-mari
M40 people feel higher class now
Ayohchik Hadi memang tk layak sebab tiap2 bulan Ade gaji duta marang… TunM & daim layak kot skrg status Bersara. kikikkih
Malaysia G from head to toe rasuah geng, who become PM still same.
Incapable govt
Better don’t register, later you find out that your IC and biodata was used to vote for PH even when you did not vote for them.
It should be a two prong affair where government needs to recover old monies while at the same time attempt to generate new monies without burdening the people. Of course, finding old monies is low hanging fruit, no brainer government will go this way first.
Mythomania bermaksud kelainan psikologi yang menyebabkan seseorang mempunyai perilaku berbohong secara terus-menerus dan dalam jangka waktu yang lama.
Berikut adalah ciri-ciri mythomania:
– Pembohongan mereka tidak mempunyai kelebihan tertentu
– Kisah biasanya dramatik, rumit, dan sangat terperinci
– Biasanya mereka menjadi penyelamat atau mangsa utama dalam cerita
– Mereka percaya bahawa kisah mereka benar-benar berlaku
– Pembohongan diceritakan berulang kali.
Congratulations to PH voters, can say goodbye to fuel subsidy
Refer my name
Anwar menang, rakyat senang
Hanya org bodoh dan kurang cerdik je percaya dengan madani ni. Rasakan hahaha…
Takan nak percaya pulak kerajaan yang lepas yang buat hutang kerajaan dari RM800bil kepada RM1.5trillion (2x ganda dalam 2 tahun) dengan perlarian menantu ke negara lain sebab?
Kena Bijak main isu. Pru16 nnti.. kite melalak lagik mslayu terpinggir sley terancam. Kakakah
Yeke? Ko rasa pengundi pembangkang yang rata-rata B40 tu, siang malam nak buat pengeluaran KWSP tu cerdik ke? Klu cerdik, takdelah diorang jadi B40 kan?
Our only other choice is the Pedo Taliban party. No thanks.
As for access, Rafizi has assured the public that that there will be no changes to personal data that is currently owned by government departments or agencies, and that existing laws of the respective government departments or agencies govern all data that PADU uses.
Rafizi promise is as good as thin air since Section 3(1) of Personal Data Protection Act 2010 (“the Act”) provides that “This Act shall not apply to the Federal Government and State Government”.
In another words, takda protection, takda guarantee, if leak no one can sue the government and no one will be punished by the law.
Be prepared to receive phishing and scam calls, mails, SMSes and Whatsapp texts especially from 1 particular kompeni called Invoke
Cant even log in, waiting for OTP take forever….
My only concern is to launch PADU. You kenot log ni not my problem. My job is done
promise different things, implement something else. syabas raja pormula.
those in T20 group will not be registering themselves in Padu. there is no benefit to register since their are not going to enjoy any subsidies.
bodo
I’ll just overstate my commitments and expenditures until I have negative cashflow every month. That automatically makes me a B40
Lol, you can’t cheat the system created by the great rafizi
Have a feeling that
B40 will not register because they just dont like this gov
T20 will not register because this will only hurt them
PATI will not register because they think this database will use to deport them
In the end, M40 will register and not get any fuel subsidy…
The only way to make sure the gov does not take away fuel subsidy is to boycott this database. Make this database irrelevant.
Aye aye sir
Spot On!
So if boycott, the subsidy will stay with everyone?
Anwar menang, pizi jual data