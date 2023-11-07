Targeted subsidies for petrol and diesel in Malaysia likely to be implemented in 2024 using 3 mechanisms

According to economy minister Rafizi Ramli, targeted subsidies for petrol and diesel are likely to be implemented in 2024 using three mechanisms. As reported by The Star, Rafizi was responding to a question posted to him in the Dewan Rakyat on the engagement with stakeholders on targeted subsidies in 2024 and the type of targeted subsidies to be implemented.
The first mechanism will be based on individual net disposable income, which is the amount left over after taxes. Meanwhile, the second mechanism will be based on net disposable household income through social protection or assistance schemes.
The third mechanism will be a combination of household and individual earnings, which will be implemented using a subsidies card. Rafizi pointed out that the targeted subsidies programme is expected to be implemented after the Pangkalan Data Utama (PADU) system is rolled out in January next year.
“Besides the form and mechanism of targeted subsidies, the Cabinet will decide on implementation and follow-up plans. These include communication, engagement and support plans to alleviate the burden of the people which will be coordinated by the entire government machinery,” he said.
The target subsidies programme will only involve Peninsular Malaysia, as revealed by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the start of this month, who added that diesel subsidies will be carried out in phases. Anwar, who is also finance minister, said diesel subsidies would not involve Sabah and Sarawak due to the extensive use of diesel in these states.
Comments
Continuous subsidy removal and higher taxes for the T20 will only encourage more people to find ways to evade tax. Govt fail to understand that majority of T20 are not super rich, it’s just our classification due to overall low income of the country’s population. Everyone should have a role in paying their taxes. Bring back GST where you’re taxed based on how much you buy/consume. The rich will spend more and pay more taxes this way.
Those target subsidy mechanism are unproven… likely to fail and distort the market further. At least gst has a proven track record
Cuba la dulu. At least better then those brainless cult voted PN 33bulan gajibuta.. lol
Once Iran n Hezbollah join the Gaza war…oil at US 130 a barrel….Rafizi n co have to U turn.Petrol subsidies is like controlled hypertension.Once U deny the medication ,within 3 weeks U due of organ failure.Rakyat will kaput economically once U float the petrol price.
very well said. your name doesn’t represent what you speak actually. 100% support you!!! hope the gaji buta ministers can understand some of this basic things that you have just pointed out.
Let’s implement GST after GE16.. when I’m back. Lolz!!
You can start paying all your salaries and incomes into bank accounts opened in tax havens. Then just repatriate enough ringgit back for you expenses here. You’ll still pay for SST, luxury taxes and whatnots but you won’t be paying income tax
No issue. We can buy luxury goods abroad and claim tax refunds
These so hai will find way to evade taxes regardless of tax rates anyway, shitty excuse.
targeted subsidies for diesel will not be implemented in sabah and sarawak due to its extensive usage. how can the government cut down on subsidies when they don’t intend to cut where it matters most (read extensive). using the same analogy, can we in west malaysia continue to enjoy our petrol subsidies then due to our extensive usage???
Dieselbutt
Everybody knows PM at Putrajaya, not at PT.
Yeah totally agree..double standard!so the peninsular citizens suppose to get subsidy for petrol due to our highly usage of it..and vice versa..
So based on the logic petrol subsidy will not involve Peninsular Malaysia due to the extensive usage of it here (Yay so guess Indonesia will continue to enjoy our special diesel shared with them)?
But hey who are we kidding all trying to make a name for themselves for support however none of them support when come to power.
Jangan kacau aku cari makan wei
Sounds like “robbing Peter to pay Paul”. Peter run away and Paul still don’t want to be your friend. In the end, you are left with nothing.
Left with pencacai2 PH
So many mechanism, later raja formula pun pening. I know people will hate if i say this, but let the petrol price float and improve public transport structure. Japan, HK, Singapore are more relying into public transport because it’s better, faster and cheaper for daily commute to work. If the govt come out with the so called mechanism, I believe many will complain on why they are not entitled. Let the price float, then don’t need to worry Singapore or Thailand stealing fuel. Settle.
float is ok, then you also have to remove the ridiculous excise duty and all for cars. cheap or expensive cars, you implement 6% GST across all…expensive will pay more in terms of dollar right.you can’t just keep robbing the ppl like this…further more, malaysia has petroleum. you are just sharing the natural resources with the ppl, not really a ‘subsidy’ if you look at it from that angle
For as long as there is subsidy for certain segment of the community, it will be exploited. Just implement policies across board and stop giving ridiculous statement to justify garbage policies. There are many rich tycoons in Sabah and Sarawak that lives in luxury mansions and own acres upon acres of land. How can people living as M40 in Peninsula be paying taxes to subsidize rich tycoons’ petrol and diesel! This is not correct. Extensive usage there means exploitation and selling of smuggled diesel through boats and other means.
Please just implement back GST, float the price of petrol and diesel, and remove the excise, import and sales tax of cars. Let the car market in Malaysia be competitive and follow the footsteps of successful nations. Targeted subsidies breeds and reeks of discrimination, unfair policies and will lead to society choosing to be dependent on government aid. What is the point I go to work and pay taxes anymore, rather I just sit at home, relax and enjoy subsidies. Malaysia is heading to become a failed state.
Yes we don’t wanna fish. We are waiting for gomen to feed us everyday
Kalau ikut lojik & kuman sense kami dah lama lenyap dah….tu pasal kena ada hak istimewa
What about car tax!? We have one of the highest car taxes in the world! To make it worse, we also paying interest on the tax when we take bank loan! Is that fair!? If the government cannot afford to subsidize petrol, we the people cannot afford to subsidize the government by paying high car taxes! All politicians are the same! Only know how to make promises!
Try duk kat Singapore 5 tahun tengok kau komplen lagi tak
Generally Singaporeans have higher standard of living compared to Malaysians. For example, normal teen can work few months and save up to go Europe holiday. Malaysian? Kerja 10 tahun pun tak jadi bang.
Kaut poket T20 suap mulut B40
Penisular pipur = GG
i’m waiting for the next GE to vote for a change in government.
UMNO, PKR, PAS, Bersatu all the same. The same species of people with the same agenda
Esok kita (Pee H) menangggg, esok harga minyak turunnn!!! Kah kah kah. Padan muka korang percaya janji2 bohong Pee H.
Explanation already publicly given. But if u still can’t accept it, u shld grow a pair & ask face to face.
How about Grab driver
There must be a good number of PT readers who seem able to predict complaints for something that hasn’t started yet. They must be clairvoyant.
don’t worry, robbing the rich to give to the poor will not last long. once the rich gets fed up, they will vote out this current government which is only 1 term government.