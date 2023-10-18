Gov’t mulls using cash transfer for targeted subsidies

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / October 18 2023 11:57 am

As everyone likely knows, the government has long talked about phasing out the current blanket subsidy system in place of targeted fuel subsidies. While there was no specific mention of it in the tabling of Budget 2024 last week, it has previously been suggested that the government was expecting to implement its targeted subsidy programme early next year.

Whether this remains on track has yet to be confirmed, but the talk about a mechanism for it continues. Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says that the government is considering providing subsidies to the people through cash transfer. This, he told the Dewan Rakyat, would help prevent leakage, as Bernama reports.

“This (cash transfer) approach has been considered in several issues, and we will announce this more extensively later,” he said during the minister’s question time in parliament yesterday. He said this in reply to a question from Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar), who wanted to know whether the government is planning to provide subsidies directly to the rakyat through cash transfer.

However, Anwar, who is also finance minister, said that the cash transfer would not be implemented for all subsidies, but only for specific ones. He did not detail which subsidies would involve cash transfers.

Malaysia has not revealed the mechanism it will use to dispense targeted subsidies. Last month, deputy finance minister Steven Sim said the government is exploring various mechanisms, including using the MySejahtera application for the purpose. Aside from cash transfer, the elements being studied also include a card system.

The upcoming Pangkalan Data Utama (PADU) socio-economic database will help determine who gets subsidies, and who will not. Previously, it was reported that the government would begin its targeted fuel subsidy with diesel, and this was reiterated in Budget 2024, with the announcement that diesel subsidies would be rationalised in phases.

