Targeted subsidy policy won’t impact high-income group – T20 able to afford it, say economic experts

The government’s plans to remove the current blanket subsidy and replace it with a targeted subsidy policy – which will begin with diesel and electricity, and later expanded to RON 95 petrol – should not be viewed negatively by those in the higher-income group, say a number of economists.
As the New Straits Times reports, these academic experts say that the move to preclude high-income earners from subsidies shouldn’t be seen as punishment by those in the tier as they could afford it.
“I don’t think the government’s move is to punish the T20s. Rather, it is in the nation’s interest to ensure a better wealth distribution among the population and to ensure that the government subsidies won’t be a growing financial burden as it is currently,” Universiti Kuala Lumpur’s business school associate professor Aimi Zulhazmi Abdul Rashid said.
“The targeted subsidy policy should be implemented to those who really need it and should not be abused, like what is happening now when subsidised diesel fuel is being smuggled to neighbouring countries,” he added.
However, he said that the classification of T20, M40 and B40 to depict income groups was too broad, and needed to be replaced with a more accurate, practical and focused approach.
“Income brackets need to measure the actual net disposable income for every household to reflect more accurately. The classification of the income group must also be revisited as differences in locations like rural and urban have high disparities in household income,” he explained, adding that the approach of doing away with subsidies could lead to those in high-income groups not declaring their earnings.
“T20 being the highest income generator to the nation’s economy will face the real economic reality once all subsidies are withdrawn from them, which will lead to top earners not declaring their income, as what has happened in the Scandinavian countries. To a certain extent it will encourage proxies, thus a better data collection with real time will be critical to implement the changes that will be introduced by the government,” Aimi said.
Meanwhile, Putra Business School associate professor Ahmed Razman Abdul Latif said those in the T20 income bracket would not be severely impacted if they no longer received any subsidies.
“The T20 can bear the higher cost of products and services if they are no longer eligible for subsidies as this group managed to recover the fastest in terms of their income and wealth after the pandemic. The tax rate imposed on them is also considered low as compared to other countries and therefore, they can afford such removal of subsidies,” he stated.
Razman agreed that the approach to remove subsidies from the high-income group was not an act of punishment by the government. “It’s not an act of punishment (to the T20 income group), but it is to reduce the wealth and income inequality among and between the groups,” he told the publication.
University Tunku Abdul Rahman economic expert Wong Chin Yoong was also on the same page regarding the topic, but said the move to remove subsidies should be done gradually and with assistance, as adjustment would take time.
Like Aimi, Wong cautioned that using T20 as a determining threshold was too ad hoc and could be counter-productive. “Who can argue convincingly that earning RM12,000 per month for a household with another three dependents can be considered as living a good life, if all the subsidies are eliminated? One should acknowledge the fact that T1 and T2 earning powers are very different,” he said.
As determined by the department of statistics Malaysia, T20 represents the top-tier households where the monthly income is higher than RM10,959. The category is further classified into two sub-groups, which are T1 and T2, where T1 represents households with an average monthly income of RM12,586, while T2 represents households with an average monthly income of RM24,293.
Of course, it remains to be seen how much the targeted policy will impact things down the line, and how the government will limit the effects of the inevitable, expected rise in the price of goods and services, which will surely come about and impact all income groups, including the M40 and B40. In any case, what do you think of the experts’ opinions? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.
Comments
expensive things getting cheaper, cheap things getting expensive, this is a route which killing lower and mid segment ppl.
They should really stop all the illegal smuggling happening.
flip flop country with always double standard…wtx
Why not just keep it stupid simple? Just remove the fuel subsidy, and then subsidise the essential service more.
Yes, petrol goes up for everyone, but imagine free textbooks, food coupon for the needy, free childcare for the needy (so they have more time to go work).
Just basic safety net for everyone, after the basic, those who work harder will earn more. That’s fair right?
It is very difficult to implement what price of the fuel based on your income tier on the fuel pump. Why not introduce a lower grade petrol like RON91 which is fully subsidized. Those grade of Petrol can be used by almost all of the vehicle for B40. More expensive vehicle can’t use those low graded fuel unless they accept consequeces. Lastly, there will be a limit of availability of the fuel per month to avoid any potential abuses.
academic experts are only good at academics and they will give their point of view based on theory. in practical, they are not good at it. even if T20 can afford to pay for fuel, electricity and diesel without subsidy, they have worked hard for years, planned out their finances and life well to achieve this stage. How about the B40? well, while the T20 is planning and working hard for it, the B40 is busy wasting their time doing unproductive things and are short-sighted like rempit, not holding to a proper job for long and not improving themselves through education and financial management. Just like what Bill Gates quoted “If you are born poor, that is not your mistake but to die poor, it is your fault”.
you need to get out to see the real world, Ben. Dont just read theories and internet forums. In the real world, its not easy to find a good paying job. If you’re the owner of a restaurant, and a homeless man walks into your shop, ask for job. Would you give him one? You wont. You will prefer to hire someone who dress smart and has a home. That homeless man is not lazy, just not given fair advantage due to his background. Same for many B40. They are born poor. They have no home. They work for scraps, so cant afford universities. Stop sounding so entitled Ben Yap. I have watched many of your comments here, you must be a rich entitled brat who thinks he knows everything. be real.
Gov definition of T20 is as follows :
1. Ali/Ah Chong/Muthu with 3 kipas, 4 aircon
2. Ferrari owners who can easily pay rm1 million for FF number plate without blinking
*PS: Ali/Ah Chong/Muthu tax rate increased recently cos earning >rm100k per year is considered KAYA RAYA
this is true. The grouping is seriously misleading.
The group people by household income.
imagine someone earn 5K in KL, compared to someone earning 5K in Setiawan. The one in KL would be livin in near poverty, while the one in Setiawan has a bungalow and maybe 2-3 cars at home. But both also grouped in the same income group.
Everything is expensive now. Even MCD become luxury food.
Refer my name
so what have you contributed to society lately?
Order capati satu!
Refer my name