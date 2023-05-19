In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 19 May 2023 11:29 am / 10 comments

The implementation of a targeted subsidy for diesel is expected to begin in 2024, according to domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

He said the national economic action council (MTEN) had agreed in a meeting on Wednesday that an integrated database should be prepared to ensure the effectiveness of the implementation, Bernama reports.

The integrated database is expected to combine as much socio-economic information on each household as possible in order to assist the government in honing the subsidies. “All agencies and ministries already have their own databases. We just need to coordinate and make sure they are accurate and effective when it (targeted subsidies for diesel) is implemented,” he said.

This follows on the statement made by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim earlier this week regarding the government’s plan to refine the targeted subsidy for diesel. He said this would also cover diesel vehicles used in the goods transportation sector, and the subsidy would be delivered via a fleet card system.

Anwar said the system would help the government monitor diesel consumption and also prevent leakages. He said that there had been a significant increase in consumption of the fuel over the past three years disproportionate to the number of new registered diesel vehicles, leading the government to question if the fuel was being smuggled.

Back in March, deputy finance minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan had said that Putrajaya’s planned targeted fuel subsidy programme would begin with diesel, with that for RON 95 petrol being introduced at a later date.