The government says that its planned targeted fuel subsidy programme is still on the cards, but will begin with diesel, with that for RON 95 petrol being introduced at a later date. According to deputy finance minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, targeted subsidies will first involve electricity and diesel when it is implemented, The Star reports.
“We are looking into targeted subsidies for electricity and diesel. We might delay targeted subsidies on RON 95. When will the targeted subsidies be implemented? Wait for the announcement,” he said during his winding-up speech on Budget 2023 in parliament yesterday.
A targeted fuel subsidy was expected to be announced in the revised Budget 2023 that was tabled by prime minister and finance minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on February 24, but nothing of this came about.
The matter of targeted subsidies has been brought up on numerous occasions over the years, and Anwar renewed the push to implement such a scheme when he took office. Last November, he asked relevant government ministries to explore the impact of such a move.
In February, Ahmad told the Dewan Rakyat that the government could save up to RM17 billion should it implement a targeted subsidy mechanism and remove subsidies enjoyed by the T20. He said that the government spent RM50.8 billion in subsidies for petrol, diesel and liquified petroleum gas (LPG) in 2022.
Comments
DIESEL is used by commercial vehicle… by millionair businessman either SME or coporate for their company vehicle… can immediate pull out subsidy by tomorrow no need wait…
Just float the DIESEL follow market price, diesel only used by commercial vehicle by millionair SME or large corporate
Good thing is the push for EV trucks. Lower carbon emission. No more smuggling across border. One stone kill two birds..
They just raised the tax for T20 by 5%-10%.
That should address their concern of T20 buying humvee and getting subsidised gas.
It was a dumb idea anyway. I think if the government still impose this ill-conceived targeted subsidy, you can see some intellectual start voting the other way. Which is a shame.
Nurul Izzah
Anwar menang rakyat senang
Targeted fuel subsidies mean lower food and goods prices? Is it correct, Anwar and Rafizi?
Just do it. U have my support!
The main users of Ron95 diesel are transport companies such as buses, cargo transport trucks, container hauliers and delivery vans. Hopefully the Ministry of Transport will be involved in the discussion on targeted users. If like previously where trucks were given 960 liters of subsidy, many long haul operators will find this amount too little as their monthly average usage can run up to 9,600 liters. Ir is good that the government is spending more time to study before implementing the targeted subsidy. Hope the MOT will engaged with transport operators before implementation.
Keep up with green energy revolution people. Bus electrification already started… https://paultan.org/2023/03/10/rapid-bus-to-begin-its-bus-electrification-programme-100-ev-buses-in-phase-one-481-units-in-phase-two/
Why so long?
Business have been booming and profits have been skyrocketing ever since the recent market wide price hike.
Whenever client ask, we just say inflation mah.
I’m waiting to increase maximum prices of the things I sell.
Now only need the extra excuse to increase maximum.
Higher petrol price translates to higher income for businesses.
A much welcomed subsidy removal.
you slowpoke. I already raise all goods price and blame it on weakening ringgit.
Remove subsidies without lowering prices of cars and trucks? Suicide move.
Not to mention diesel is the bulk of transportation costs, should expect another round of price hike. Why not RON95 first while partially subsidising diesel to avoid increase in transport cost?
Last year,the TZ dude spew dragon fire,threatening BMW owners with floated fuel price.
Earlier on,Sallahudin n Rafizi…again hinting..
Now,AM said diesel first..which is the bulk of transportation costs.
Until the state elections r over,no one will dare jack up fuel prices.It is tantamount to regime change suicide.
The only sticky point is the MECHANISM of execution.
You do a retina eye scan,thumbprint,special ID card,or what ?It will involve billions of Rm of “special gadgets” at the pump.Who gonna foot the bill?
Another Jana Wibawa 2.0 scheme? OH no…we got enough of these shit.
when sugar up 20c per kilo, a cup of teh tarik up 10c per cup. And the price never comes back down even sugar is on sale. So do consider this carefully, it’s a checkmate move..you may just bring the cost of living here to grave level and cause all the social problems and guess what, the impact is irreversible like the teh tarik story
Seems that MANY of the RAKYAT has got so…sooo….. USED to Government FREE subsidy . Such “subsidy” …distord economic principles and encourages corruption and wastage ( Locals and foreigns (Smuggling ) ). There are better ways than subsidising your way out to help the POOR .
The easy way is to ask those in the target group to sign up, by providing details of their car registration. Then the govt credits their bank account with the appropriate subsidy. For the rest, they pay market price for RON95.
Until today still no calculations on how the subsidy is spent on B40, M40 & T20 just a plug from the sky. Anyway just say election is coming so cannot implement it yet.
One gallon is 4.545 litres.
Please let us know how much the government is getting from Petronas and then how much is spent on paying for these ‘subsidies’. If you focus on eradicating inefficiencies and leakages alone, i’m pretty sure they can save RM100b/year.
