More on the fuel subsidy topic once again, with the government stating how much it could save if the top 20 (T20) income group was not given fuel subsidies. According to deputy finance minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, Putrajaya could save up to RM17 billion from that segment should it implement a targeted subsidy scheme, according to news reports.
Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, he said that the government spent RM50.8 billion in subsidies for petrol, diesel and liquified petroleum gas (LPG) in 2022, and of that total, about 35% or RM17.8 billion went to the T20. He added that the M40 group made up 41% of the total, and the B40 group, 24%. Last year, the amount enjoyed by the T20 was said to be RM8 billion, so that’s a bit of a jump from then.
“If the T20 is not given petrol, diesel and LPG subsidies, the government can save between RM15 billion and RM17 billion. You can imagine how this can be used to assist the people through programmes from all 26 ministries,” he said during the question and answer session in Parliament yesterday.
He was responding to a supplementary question by Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim (PN-Kuala Terengganu), who asked if the government’s move to use an integrated database in its planned targeted subsidy mechanism would be effective in filtering out leakages, and how those who have dropped from the M40 group to the B40 will still benefit from government subsidies.
The matter of targeted subsidies has been brought up on numerous occasions over the years, and prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has renewed the push to implement such a scheme. Having asked relevant government ministries to explore the impact of such a move last year, it was expected that an announcement of some sort would be made during the retabling of Budget 2023, but nothing along those lines came about.
Comments
terbaik phumnu lain janji lain dapat
No prob. Make it floating. Will benefit most to us.
the government can save more than 5bil if they remove all handouts and tongkat to the B40.
kesian kumpulan T20. dah lah mereka bayar cukai lebih, ni kena lagi another slap in the face
Go on! RM17bil can be used for the first payment for the East Coast Railway to China.
> Increases taxes for T20
> Removes subsidies
wait for it…. brain drain coming.
investors leaving. no tax monies
You are literally describing the budget just announced
To be fair, remove BR1M
government should start to look into ways to reduce support for the B40. In malaysia, you are rewarded to be poor and penalized to be rich. Take for instance the EPF redrawal, B40 redraw their funds and some take it to buy new phones, new clothes and even downpayment for new cars or motorbikes. when they have depleted their EPF, government pump in RM500 for them. also, government increase the income tax for rich and channel the money to help the B40 while the B40 don’t even pay a single cent of income tax. now government wants to do targeted fuel subsidy by taxing the rich even further. the B40 group is already enjoying cash handouts from BR1M. Government got all these money to help the B40 by making the rich pay more. The rich earn their money through hard work and prudent spending while the B40 is always hoping for handouts and complaining of not getting more. Their poor planning life and financial coupled with their tidak apa attitute is biggest burden to the country.
“You can imagine how this can be used to assist the people through programmes from all 26 ministries” More like going into their pockets . Opps
Until today there are still no breakdown on how you all coop out that figure so here lets try to make assumptions.
B40 – all drives motorcycle (about 40%-50% savings compared to driving a car) so translate to 24% subsidy.
M40 – all drives a car so translate to 41% subsidy.
T20 – this is a special group who owns 1.7x cars and that 1 fella can drive that 1.7x cars all-together everyday while all their cars uses RON95 and that translate to 35% subsidy Nice.
Anwar menang rakyat senang.
Please don’t do this, Anwar. If not, you will lose my vote.
Tax the rich, help the poor.
Targeted fuel subsidies mean lower food and goods prices? Is it correct, Anwar and Rafizi?
I think pilot wt T10 first. These group i believe wd hv achieved financial freedom
This govt is now giving the signal to the rakyat to maintain at B40 and M40 so they can enjoy more handouts. Time for the T20 to goyang kaki and enjoy themselves and wait for handouts. Why work hard to feed them??? By the way, ministers are exempted from income tax between 70% to 100% when they are earning at least 50k per month!!! We pay taxes to feed this bums ok!
Should start from certain categories of car can’t pump 95 1st and see how it goes. Then make all fuel float and provide subsidies direct to bank to those who really needed it.
menteri2 bukannya bayar duit minyak pon.. Tu sebab dia x kisah T20 punya subsidi ditarik
Terbaik gomen Madani. Tax the rich , help the poors