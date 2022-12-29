The targeted fuel subsidy mechanism that is being proposed by the government will not only rely on vehicle engine capacity data from the road transport department (JPJ), but also integrate information from all available databases to identify those eligible for the targeted petrol subsidy, Bernama reports.
Domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the comprehensive database will consist of data not only from JPJ but also the inland revenue board (IRB), Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), Khazanah Nasional, the department of statistics Malaysia (DOSM) as well as that from university studies.
Stating that a comprehensive data set was important and necessary to make the proposed mechanism a success, he reiterated that identification would not just be based solely on info from the JPJ database.
It had earlier been reported that vehicle engine capacity data would be used to identify those eligible for the RON 95 petrol subsidy schemee, leaving some to question if granting targeted petrol subsidies based on the cubic capacity of vehicle engines was adequate.
“I have already clearly stated that JPJ data is among the data needed, and we will also have data from the IRB, Khazanah, DOSM, BNM and university studies. We need to gather all the data. The ministry or the national action council on cost of living (NACCOL) will look at all the data before a final decision is made,” he said.
While the proposed paper on targeted subsidies was presented at a NACCOL meeting – which was chaired by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim – last week, the existing fuel subsidy policy is expected to run until the cabinet decides on the new targeted subsidy mechanism so as not to burden the rakyat, Salahudin had said earlier.
Comments
It seems that the current government doesn’t know how to use Rafizi’s formula to reduce petrol prices.
Dear government,
Please also remove AP and taxes for excise duties and import duties, then everyone can buy foreign cars. Foreign cars have been tax because of protectionism for proton and perodua
Please also reduce fuel prices for everyone
Take public transport, subscribe Rapid50 or buy cheaper car to counter that <RM200 difference in fuel cost lo
The one who disagree with you, they are not clever. Tell to those who dislike this comment on why the price for foreign cars already too high while national cars isn’t, very greedy. Yet, specs for foreign cars bring low specs car but national cars isnt
Main Data
JPJ (#vehicle with active insurance)
BNM (vehicle market value)
Supporting Data
IRB (income tax bracket)
Consider
[not entitle] T20 owning new_Myvi
[not entitle] M40 owning vehicle value >100K
[not entitle] Anyone owning >2 cars OR >2 bikes
[not entitle] Anyone w/o owning any vehicle
[not entitle] Any non-private registration
[entitle] B40 owning vehicle value <100K
[entitle] M40 owning vehicle value <100K
[entitle] 50L subsidized RON95/Diesel?
I’m so gonna buy two old myvis under my retired parents’ names and syphon the petrol to my 6 litre aston
refer my name
Menteri Formula
It is clear that this subsidy scheme has not been thought out properly. Instead of looking at subsidising fuel cost, they should look at lowering car prices by removing excise duty and road tax. After all the PH government is also singing the same song as BN government before.
Government should promote ev cars more by allowing car brands to sell below 100k 50k price range. There are a lot of car brands in China that sell cars in this price range. When more people use electric cars, the fuel subsidy will also decrease as people start to use less fuel in their cars. The government should have a very comprehensive plan for setting up a lot of rapid chargers nationwide.
EV infrastructure not fully in place & not ready for full EV!China China China.. u fulfill C what happen… $$$$ not enough lah
Still banking on China? You will have to depend on CCP whim to get your parts.
I am still skeptical of this targeted subsidy. As M40 group, I still feel it is unfair. Not because I’m jealous of the B40 group, but the classification of the B40 and M40 groups itself is not good enough and transparent. Many groups on the B40/M40 border are stuck either getting help as B40 or not because they are included in M40.
Furthermore, the direct impact of the income tax payment made seems to be imperceptible because everything is still being paid. That is not included with other types of taxes that need to be paid and the results only benefit some groups.
The M40 taxpayer group is also the one that is always pressured and chased by the LHDN, even if you are an employee who has a fixed salary every month. I expect the government to fulfill their promise to reduce the living cost by the end of next January. implement all the formulas you mentioned before to make them come true.
next January???!!!! … pipe dreams :(
Ya man won’t be solved before GE16
Unsubsidised RON95 (low-grade EURO4)
Around RM3.15 per litre (current price)
Around RM1.10 per litre (subsidised)
40L tank X 4 weeks = RM176 ONLY
M40 go shopping, decent meal
Also more than that la…
kind of agree on ur comment. Gment shld not segment to different groups of msian. Sry to say tht this encourage B40 to remain B40, as they see alot of benefits can get. And also create dissatisfaction to the M40 & T20 group as they paid more taxes. I hope the gment can look for external income instead of targeting local. Look for more investment like how Indonesia aggressively promote their country for investment. Look at the big picture. Or promote affordable EV/ hybrid ownership to reduce the usage on fuel. Plz stop doing something to increase the hardship of msian.
The main problem with Malaysia tax system is, the rate goes too high too fast but flat out at just 30%. So, M40 felt the pinch the most, as bulk of their income actually goes into the income tax. While the very rich paying pennies at 30%. Why not make the graph with a less steep tax percentage bracket but strech it higher so bigger earners in the T20 actually pay a lot more. This will provide a better breathing room for the middle income families. And corporate tax in Malaysia is probably among the lowest in the world, there is where government can find more source of income. Maybe scared certain “groups” of people are affected if these are adjusted?
Whatever they end up coming with, I hope it’s fair and with very little chance (ideally zero) of the ultra rich gaming the system once more. T20 and rich businesspeople shouldn’t be entitled to these subsidies, period.
Aside this, Please also remove AP, then everyone can buy foreign cars. Foreign cars have been tax because of protectionism for proton and perodua
Aside this, Please also remove taxes for excise duty and import duty, then everyone can buy foreign cars. Foreign cars have been tax because of protectionism for proton and perodua
My suggestion for u, sir!:
1. Use a system tht need IC to purchase ron95 fuel. So foreigner unable to purchase.
2. Allocate quota per mth of Rm500 for every 18yrs and above citizen to purchase subsidises fuel. Every citizen entitled for it, whether t20, m40..they r msian & paid tax..This also limit those pump for others.
3. For business usage, let them apply fuel card with the petrol company to enjoy other benefits.
4. Cheap Diesel shld not remove subsidy as it will hv spill over effect on daily goods.
5. for 16yrs -18yrs, entitled to rm200 per mth, as this normally bike user.