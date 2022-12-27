Vehicle engine capacity data from the road transport department (JPJ) will be among the resources used by the Malaysian government in the creation of the targeted fuel subsidy mechanism in order to determine which users are eligible for the future targeted fuel subsidy which is almost ready, reported Bernama.
According to domestic trade and cost of living minister Salahuddin Ayub, the ministry has discussed the matter with the ministry of finance, the economy minister Rafizi Ramli and the JPJ, according to the report.
“In terms of the data, they are almost ready to be forwarded to the prime minister on how we can implement this targeted subsidy,” Salahuddin said, adding that the JPJ database can identify those who are eligible for the targeted subsidy based on the engine capacity of the vehicle they own.
The proposed paper on targeted subsidies was presented at the meeting of the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL), which was held last Tuesday and chaired by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Bernama reported.
“The prime minister has given instructions for [the targeted subsidy mechanism] to be studied. But for the time being, the government is continuing the existing policy, which is so that we do not withdraw [subsidies] or increase any tariffs that we feel could burden the people, so the policy will continue until the cabinet decides on the [targeted subsidy] later,” Salahuddin said.
At the end of last month, the prime minister gave the relevant government ministries a duration of two weeks to discuss and analyse the matter of targeted fuel subsidies, including that for fuel.
“I have no problem with subsidies for the people, especially the poor. But our explanation in full, when it comes, is that this sub-section should be targeted. Otherwise, like in the case of fuel subsidies, the subsidy benefits everyone, including the rich,” Anwar said at the time.
Ongoing development of new vehicles mean that a vehicle’s capability is not strictly tied to the capacity its engine displaces, and so there will be a need to establish the difference between vehicles by more than just engine capacity as a measure.
For instance, the third-generation Perodua Myvi facelift with a 1.5L engine was priced from RM50k at launch in November 2021, while the W206 Mercedes-Benz C200, which also displaces 1.5 litres, was priced at RM288k at launch in February this year. Each of these vastly differs from the other in terms of pricing, market positioning and therefore the cost sensitivity of the customers targeted by each car.
Fuels that are currently subsidised in Malaysia include RON 95 petrol and diesel fuels, with the ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre of RON 95 petrol introduced by the Malaysian government in February 2021. The price cap for Euro 5 B10 and B20 diesel fuels is RM2.15 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 diesel is priced at RM2.35 per litre. Meanwhile, unsubsidised RON 97 petrol is priced at RM3.35 per litre as of December 22, 2022.
Comments
Based on engine capacity is a joke
Just use the blardy LHDN data..n tax those who buy brand new 1.5 turbo or 2 litre cars( or those less than 4-5 years old)like Accord,Camry,Merc,BMW.
Wah,those 1.5 turbo X70 SUV owners must be enjoying fuel subsidies,based on engine cc.Is this fair?
those who can buy brand new 1.5L or 2L cars already are paying higher income tax.
Why not remove all taxes for all brands then people will have more opportunity and end of protectionism for proton and perodua
Why not subsidies for 2.0L and below then everyone will buy
If you don’t like this, go and vote PN la.
PH is the best. Anthony Loke is the best. Nga Kor Ming is also the best.
what if targeted subsidy based on car price? no b40 will buy rm200k car. what if t20 buy axia, myvi only? anyhow t20 will still be t20, they still will buy expensive car. but in the end this will result less/no demand for above rm200k car, but more demand on recond/2nd hand car. no sales for new car, they will make all new car become pre reg/demo car and decrease price.
What if T20 person uses 1.3 car?
Thanks for the wonderful idea PT. Gonna book a C200 with Hap Seng now.
Kalau C200 tak lepas bulih beli civic tak ketam. Itu pon 1.5 tebo
How about the a rich man who drives a 2.0liter A class , compare to a grandpa’s Toyol Cressia? No logic la based on fuel capacity.
Firstly ask yourself, why is he richer? hard work? skilled? Less lazy?
Born into richness and a lot more opportunity to study higher and become rich. Come on la, tau mana langit mana bumi dahulu.
Orang miskin bawak lori hailak kat Sabah & Sarawak macamne pulak? Semua cc besar2
Bakal mak mertua suruh beli kereta jenama H baru dia bagi meminang anak pompuan dia. Macamne ek?
refer my name
The thing is how do you define “rich”? Is it anybody in T20 bracket? Mind you RM10k combined house hold income isn’t that much to begin with nowadays. For 10-11k salary, you’re paying 1.5k in tax easily and in most cases higher than your car installment payment.
We got the best Minister in the world. We should put trust on him. Because he got so many powerful formula to reduce toll prices, foods, petrol bla bla… More to come!
We vote u to ease our burden, not make our lives harder.
Maybe fuel subsidy for car weights less than 1.3 tonnes?
What abt Mazda mx5
Can the new menteri answer this question?
I own a 2004 2.0 litre Camry.It will be 19 years old come 2023.I m bottom of M40 category,retiree.I bought it 5 years ago,less than 35K.,not brand new.
R u going to deny me fuel subsidy based on 2000 cc old junk(but still good condition),but give fuel subsidy to an owner of 1.5 turbo Honda Accord which is above 100K in resale value?There r many pak chik in the kampongs with 15-20 year old Accords ,BMW or Accords.
With the JPJ data base, gomen should deny fuel subsidies to cars 2 litre or 1.5 turbo that r still new( 100-200K in resale value).People who can afford 100 grand cars ,can afford higher fuel prices..not retirees with 18-20 year old 2 litre cars.
I hope the new menteri use common sense and not breathe dragon fire on the poor rakyat who just come out of covidian lockdowns.
Like this,I better sell off my 20 year old BMW,and buy a used Myvi.Or is the new gomen gonna penalise me for selling my BMW one day before the new ruling comes into being?
so the rich is funding the poor and incentivizing them to become poor so they get to enjoy said benefits? Wake up please. If based on car CC i’ll just buy a Myvii and pump full tank into my car then siphon all the fuel into my BMW 740i. Or we may even get black market service where poor people sell fuel to richer folks for a service fee.
Sinkie folks contact me when you’re in JB. My rates are SGD1.50 or RM4.50 per litre
I am curious how this actually works. More foolproof method needed to ensure that B40 really benefits from subsidy.
It is not right to said fuel subsidy should not go to rich people. Bear in mind rich people paying the most tax. Why should rich people pay more tax and so government feed the poor one. There are lots of T20 aren’t entrepreneurs, they can be employees who work hard and in return get reasonable pay. They also paying high income tax. They driving a 2.0L or 2.5L and the car was heavily taxed compare to Myvi or Saga.
I don’t know how the fuel subsidy mechanism work but in real government should encourage B20 to take public transport instead of subsidise fuel to encourage them to drive. Owning a car is more costly than taking public transport. A person who earn RM 2000, getting a Myvi 1.5 monthly instalment 600, fuel 200, toll and parking 100, maintenance 100 (insurance, service and tyre). Total up is RM 1k gone for a Myvi and the person left only RM 1k for his own. If taking public transport the expense won’t more than RM 200 per month.
If government said no fuel subsidy to 2.0L car and above then please return the excise duty tax or reduce the income tax rate of rich people. Rich people no shortchanged to poor people and no obligation to feed the B40.
Mesia tax system is ROBINHOOD
Can i just buy a used kancil, replace back seats with a huge fuel tank, rear window tint, and stronger rear suspension and feed the fuel to another more expensive car. Unless jpj can track other cars we own lah haha
Bulih bah kalau kau
Maybe the government can take like 1.8 below entitle 200L fuel subsidy and 2.0L and above is 100L subsidy a month and based on carplate. Many T20 will find it unbalance when the fuel subsidy remove completely or only benefit to B40 and M40.
I’m a millionaire from lottery winnings and I still ride my beaten up ex5 dressed in pagoda singlet, shorts and selipar jepun to warung kopi for my daily teh & mengumpat sessions. Unsubsidized ron97 for my old girl is overkill, innit?
Keep bullying T20s eventually they will all leave. Left M40 to pay taxes which eventually they also leave.. Hahahaha
Subsidies for common people kena tarik but subsidies (incenties) for helangs no one dare to say anything.
Kalau harga petrol terlalu mahal, kuangkan minum petrol
Ada contoh negara yg ada petrol subsidi dan buat targeted? Rasanya macam tiada.. sebab tak praktikal. Adakah orang yang ‘tak layak’ tidak menyumbang kepada pendapatan negara?
Hello dear govt,
Excise duty tax, import tax, road tax. T20 already have to deal with this if anyone wants to buy a nice car (not a necessity but a luxury). You already price in the tax burden for rich people already.
On top of that your tax brackets increase massively as reported income goes up. Not enough money? go find out why LHDN isn’t making more money, M40 bracket alone probably pays more taxes than twice the B40 bracket already, and havent even touch the T20 income tax brackets yet which is much higher.
If you remove subsidy benefit that all citizens are entitled to, and only give it to b40, while still maintaining high tax rates for high income people, then you only incentivize tax evasion.
Come on, this new government can do better than this. The logic of using displacement to target subsidies is a thing of the past. Same as our JPJ road tax which is based on displacement.
Poor T20 / M40. You are targeted bull’s eye when it comes to taxes.
When giving subsidies using the money you contributed, you are not targeted.
Baik booking axia 1.0 mt sekarang, nanti 2nd price x50 sama dgn axia rm30k.
I am a retiree
I drive an old 1995 BMW 325i
I pay RM874 for road tax already, and now I have to pay more for RON 95? What’s the point paying high road tax? Then abolish the road tax or toll roads
I also have a 2001 Kelisa
I pay RM20 for road tax. Guess I’ll use the 325i on weekends
Use the kelisa to buy fuel for your 325i
We voted for regime change,but Anwar gave us Rafizi n Crusader Sallahudin who r breathing dragon flames down our throat..suffocating us,who escaped Deltarian covid.Seems to be square one like the Zafrul dude.Anwar..u let rakyat down who brave floods ,to get 2 clowns not knowing our sufferings.meanwhile,u should replace all the menteri”s vellfires with x50 to save costs.
Those pak chik with 20 year old Accords,Camry,Merc,Bmw in the kampongs..in b40 now..got no fuel subsidies?
Just remove the subsidiary for all lah, if poor just don’t drive, bawa motor or take bus. Buat apa susah susah. Poorfag still wanna drive and can’t afford expensive fuel, what a joke
The government should study the formulas adopted by other net oil exporting countries such as those in the Middle East and devise a formula to suit our local environment.
Malaysia got too many cars on the road. Anytime festive, everywhere jam. Solve this problem first. Old 30yr old cars are still on the road.
What’s wrong giving fuel subsidies to all Malaysian? This “Targeted fuel subsidy” system will create another wave of inflation which burden all ppl in the end. Government should provide free education to poor if they really want to help.