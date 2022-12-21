In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 21 December 2022 5:00 pm / 1 comment

As Wednesday arrives, so does another round of fuel price updates in Malaysia, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of December 22 to 28, 2022.

Once again, spirits should be lifted as the price of RON 97 petrol drops once more by 20 sen this week to RM3.35 per litre for the coming week, down from the RM3.55 per litre rate of last week.

As before, the retail price of RON 95 petrol remains unchanged at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February last year. The same applies to diesel, where Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continue to be priced at RM2.15 per litre, and the price of the Euro 5 B7 blend stays at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, 28 December, 2022, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 52nd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 206th in total since it was introduced at the beginning of 2019.