In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 14 December 2022

Another Wednesday, and so it’s time once again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail price of fuel for the coming week of December 15 to 21, 2022.

More cheer for those using RON 97 petrol, as price of the unregulated premium fuel goes down yet again, this time by 20 sen to RM3.55 per litre, down from the RM3.75 per litre it was at last week.

There is of course no change to the price of RON 95 petrol, which remains at its capped price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the government in February last year. Likewise, diesel prices, which remain capped as well – Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continue to go for RM2.15 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 diesel is priced at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, December 21, when the next set of price updates will be announced. This is the 51st edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 205th in total since it was introduced at the start of 2019.