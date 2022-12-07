In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 7 December 2022 5:06 pm / 0 comments

Wednesday has arrived, which means it is time for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia. The ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of December 8 to 14, 2022.

This week will see another drop in price for RON 97 petrol, which will take another 10 sen drop to RM3.75 per litre, down from the RM3.85 per litre rate of last week.

No change applies to the price of RON 95 petrol, which remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the government in February last year. Ditto diesel fuels, which also remain where they have been, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends priced at RM2.15 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 diesel continues at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, December 14, 2022, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 50th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 204th in total since it was introduced at the start of 2019.