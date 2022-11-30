In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 30 November 2022 5:09 pm / 0 comments

It is now Wednesday, which means the arrival of the weekly fuel price update here in Malaysia. The ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of December 1 to 7, 2022.

After a solid eight weeks of no change to the price of RON 97 petrol for the past week, the premium fuel grade has now finally seen fluctuation in its price, which is set to drop 10 sen to RM3.85 per litre for the week beginning tomorrow.

There is however no change to the price of RON 95 petrol, which remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February last year. The same goes for diesel fuels, where Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remain at RM2.15 per litre, and the Euro 5 B7 blend continues at its 20 sen margin above that at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will come into effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, December 7, 2022, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 49th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 203rd in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.