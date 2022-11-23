In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 23 November 2022 5:07 pm / 0 comments

Another Wednesday, and so it’s time for the usual weekly fuel pricing update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail price of fuels for the coming week of November 24 to November 30.

As it has been for a while, there is no change to the price of RON 97 petrol, which continues at the RM3.95 per litre it was at last week. Indeed, it is now heading into the eighth week that the premium fuel has remained priced as such, from when its price dropped five sen from RM4 per litre on October 6.

Of course, RON 95 petrol remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February last year. No change either to the prices of diesel fuels, where the Euro 5 B10 and B20 grades continue at RM2.15 per litre, and the Euro 5 B7 blend continues at a 20 sen margin above at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, November 30, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 48th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 202nd in total since the format was introduced at the beginning of 2019.