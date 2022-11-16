In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 16 November 2022 5:06 pm / 0 comments

Wednesday rolls around, and so does the latest fuel pricing update for Malaysia. The ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of November 17 to November 23, 2022.

Given the prevailing trend, perhaps there is no surprise that the price of RON 97 petrol continues to be unchanged, remaining at RM3.95 per litre as it has been from last week, which in fact has been unchanged since the last adjustment on October 6 when it dropped five sen per litre from the week before that.

The same applies to RON 95 petrol, which remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February last year. No change either to the prices of diesel fuels, where the Euro 5 B10 and B20 grades continue at RM2.15 per litre, and the Euro 5 B7 blend continues at a 20 sen margin above at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, November 23, 2022, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 47th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 201st in total since the format was introduced at the beginning of 2019.