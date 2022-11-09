In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 9 November 2022 5:18 pm / 4 comments

It’s Wednesday once more, which brings us to the latest weekly fuel pricing update for Malaysia. The ministry of finance has announced the retail price of fuels for the coming week of November 10 to 16, 2022.

The status quo continues from the previous weeks, which means that RON 97 petrol pricing continues to be where they were last week, thus extending the trend of unchanged prices since October 6 which last registered a 5 sen-per-litre price drop from the preceding week.

There is also no change to the price of RON 95 petrol that remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, set by the Malaysian government in February last year. The same goes for diesel fuels, as the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continue at RM2.15 per litre, and the Euro 5 B7 blend that has been priced 20 sen more per litre likewise remains at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, November 16, 2022, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 46th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 200th in total since the format was introduced at the beginning of 2019.