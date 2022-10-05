In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 5 October 2022 5:00 pm / 1 comment

It’s Wednesday once more, which means it is time for the weekly update for fuel prices in Malaysia, and the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of October 6 to October 12, 2022.

Spirits should rise as price drops for RON 97 petrol, which gets cheaper by another five sen per litre to become RM3.95 per litre for the coming week, down from RM4.00 per litre last week. As before, the price of RON 95 petrol remains at its ceiling of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the government in February last year.

Similarly, pricing for diesel fuels remain where they were, with the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends staying put at RM2.15 per litre, and the Euro 5 B7 blend remains 20 sen pricier at the same RM2.35 per litre.

The latest fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, October 12, 2022, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 41st edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 195th in total since the format’s introduction at the beginning of 2019.