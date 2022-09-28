In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 28 September 2022 5:17 pm / 2 comments

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time for the usual weekly fuel pricing update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming week of September 29 to October 5.

Yet more cheer for users of RON 97 petrol, which drops five sen in the coming week to RM4.00 per litre (RM4.05 per litre last week). There is of course no change to the price of RON 95 petrol, which remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the government in February last year.

Likewise, that for diesel, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continuing at RM2.15 per litre, and Euro 5 B7 – which costs 20 sen more per litre – at RM2.35 per litre.

The latest fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, October 5, 2022, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 40th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 194th in total since the format was introduced at the beginning of 2019.