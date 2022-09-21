In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 21 September 2022 5:00 pm / 2 comments

It’s Wednesday once more, which means it is time for the weekly fuel pricing update, and the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of September 22 to 28, 2022.

Fuel cost burden continues to ease for regular users of RON 97 petrol, which drops 10 sen in price to RM4.05 per litre for the coming week, down from the RM4.15 per litre rate of last week. The status quo holds for the price of RON 95 petrol, which remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as determined by the government in February last year.

The same is the case for diesel fuels, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continuing as before at RM2.15 per litre, and similarly the Euro 5 B7 grade stays put at a 20 sen margin above, at RM2.35 per litre.

The upcoming set of fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, September 28, 2022, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 39th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 193rd in total since the format’s introduction at the beginning of 2019.