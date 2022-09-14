In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 14 September 2022 5:21 pm / 0 comments

Another Wednesday, which means that it’s time once again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the latest retail price of fuel for the coming week of September 15 to 21, 2022.

More relief for users of RON 97 petrol, as its price goes to RM4.15 per litre, five sen down from the RM4.20 per litre it was at last week. As usual, there is no change in the price of RON 95 petrol, which remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the government in February last year.

Similarly, diesel prices stay at their capped price, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continuing at RM2.15 per litre, and Euro 5 B7 at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, September 21, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 38th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 192nd in total since the format was introduced at the beginning of 2019.