7 September 2022

Wednesday marks the arrival of the weekly fuel pricing update, and today the ministry of finance has announced the latest retail prices of fuel for the coming week of September 8 until September 14, 2022.

From the RM4.30 per litre rate of last week, the price of RON 97 petrol drops by 10 sen this week to RM4.20 per litre, which will be of some relief to regular users of the premium grade of petrol. As before, the price of RON 95 petrol remains where it has at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as determined by the Malaysian government in February last year.

Similarly, diesel prices stay put, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends at RM2.15 per litre, while the Euro 5 B7 blend holds station 20 sen more at RM2.35 per litre.

The latest prices here will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, September 14, 2022, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 37th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 191st in total since it was introduced at the beginning of 2019.