Happy Merdeka Day, everyone! Wednesday brings another weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the latest retail price of fuel for the week of September 1 to 7, 2022.

The price of RON 97 petrol remains unchanged this week, continuing at the RM4.30 per litre it was at last week. As usual, there is no change in the price of RON 95 petrol, which remains at its capped price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the government in February last year.

Likewise, diesel prices, which are fixed at their ceiling price of RM2.15 per litre for Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends and RM2.35 per litre for Euro 5 B7.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, September 7, when the next set of fuel prices will be announced. This is the 36th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 190th in total since its introduction in 2019.