Another Wednesday, and so it’s time once again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the latest retail price of fuel for the week of August 25 to 31, 2022.

More cheer for those using RON 97 petrol, as its price continues to drop, with another five sen reduction bringing it to RM4.30 per litre (RM4.35 per litre last week).

As usual, there is no change in the price of RON 95 petrol, with the fuel continuing on at its capped price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the government in February last year. Likewise, diesel prices, which remain at their ceiling price, which are RM2.15 per litre for Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends, and RM2.35 per litre for Euro 5 B7.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, August 31, when the next set of fuel prices will be announced. This is the 35th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 189th in total since its introduction in 2019.