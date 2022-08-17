In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 17 August 2022 5:51 pm / 2 comments

It’s Wednesday, which means another weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the latest retail price of fuel for the week of August 18 to 24, 2022.

The downward pricing trend from recent weeks continues, with the price of RON 97 petrol dropping once again, this time to RM4.35 per litre, down five sen from the RM4.40 per litre it was at last week.

There is of course no change in the price of RON 95 petrol – the fuel continues on at its capped price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the government in February last year. Likewise, diesel prices, which continue at its ceiling price of RM2.15 per litre for Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends, and RM2.35 per litre in the case of Euro 5 B7.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, August 24, when the next set of fuel prices will be announced. This is the 34th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 188th in total since its introduction in 2019.