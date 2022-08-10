In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 10 August 2022 5:21 pm / 0 comments

Wednesday comes around once again, and so does the weekly fuel price update for Malaysia in the coming week. The ministry of finance has announced the latest prices of fuels for the week of August 11 to 17, 2022.

The pricing trend continues here, with the price of RON 97 petrol dropping once again, this time by 10 sen to RM4.40 per litre, down from the RM4.50 per litre of last week.

Status quo remains for controlled-price fuels, such as RON 95 petrol that continues to be priced at its RM2.05 per litre ceiling that was set by the government in February last year. The same therefore also applies to diesel, which remains at RM2.15 per litre for the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends, and similarly the Euro 5 B7 blend of diesel stays priced 20 sen above that at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, August 17, 2022, when the next set of fuel prices will be announced. This is the 33rd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 187th in total since its introduction in 2019.