Wednesday rolls around once again, which means the arrival of the latest fuel prices in Malaysia for the coming week. The ministry of finance has announced the latest prices of fuels for the week of August 4 to 10, 2022.

In the context of recent developments, same news is good news, as the RON 97 grade of petrol continues on its downward price trend. This week, the premium grade of petrol drops in price by another five sen to RM4.50 per litre, down from RM4.55 per litre of last week.

Changes to RON 97 pricing do not affect RON 95 petrol, which remains at the RM2.05 per litre ceiling price set by the government in February last year. Also as before, regular programming continues for the pricing of diesel fuels in Malaysia which remain unchanged from the RM2.15 per litre for the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends, while the Euro 5 B7 blend stays 20 sen dearer at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, August 10, 2022, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 32nd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 186th in total since its introduction in 2019.