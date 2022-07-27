In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 27 July 2022 5:12 pm / 0 comments

As Wednesday arrives, so does the latest set of fuel price updates in Malaysia for the coming week, and the ministry of finance has announced the latest prices of fuels for the week of July 28 to August 2, 2022.

The price of RON 97 petrol continues its steady descent, this week down by another 10 sen to RM4.55 per litre, down from the RM4.65 per litre pricing of last week.

Fluctuations for RON 97 fuel pricing do not affect the RON 95 grade of petrol, which remains at its price ceiling of RM2.05 per litre that was set by the government in February last year. Diesel fuels also remain as they were, with the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends of diesel staying at RM2.15 per litre, and Euro 5 B7 diesel remaining 20 sen dearer at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, August 3, 2022, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 31st edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 185th in total since the format’s introduction in 2019.