In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 2 November 2022 5:00 pm

With each Wednesday comes the weekly fuel pricing update for Malaysia, as the ministry of finance has announced the retail price of fuels for the coming week of November 3 to November 9, 2022.

There continues to be no change in the price of RON 97 petrol from last week’s pricing, and in fact this has not changed since its last price drop of 5 sen per litre to the present RM3.95 per litre rate since October 6. The same goes for RON 95 petrol, which remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, which was set by the Malaysian government in February last year.

No change, either for diesel fuels, as Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends carry on at the rate of RM2.15 per litre, while the Euro 5 B7 blend, priced 20 sen per litre dearer, likewise remains at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, November 9, 2022, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 45th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 199th in total since the format was introduced at the beginning of 2019.