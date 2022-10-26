In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 26 October 2022 5:34 pm / 0 comments

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time for another weekly fuel price update as the ministry of finance announces the retail price of fuel for the coming week of October 27 to November 2, 2022.

No change in the price of RON 97 petrol, and so the fuel continues on at the RM3.95 it was at last week. As before, the price of RON 95 petrol remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the government in February last year.

Diesel prices also stay unchanged, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 continuing on at RM2.15 per litre, and Euro 5 B7 – which costs 20 sen more per litre – staying at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, November 2, 2022, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 44th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for the year, and the 198th in total since the format was introduced at the beginning of 2019.