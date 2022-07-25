In Local News / By Danny Tan / 25 July 2022 9:53 am / 0 comments

The T20 group, which is the top 20% of earners in the country, is enjoying some RM8 billion in fuel subsidies compared to the RM6 billion enjoyed by the bottom 40% (B40). This was revealed by finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz in parliament last week, reported by FMT.

Under today’s blanket fuel subsidy, where everyone enjoys the same flat rate, this revelation isn’t all that surprising. Tengku Zafrul had previously said that Malaysia’s rich are enjoying the lion’s share of government subsidies.

“For every RM1 of fuel subsidy, 53 cents go to the T20, while 15 cents benefit the B40. So, for example if the subsidy bill this year is expected to top RM30 billion, over RM15 billion is subsidy to the T20,” he said in May.

The senator, in a written parliamentary reply, said that a mechanism for targeted subsidy is being tested. “The (initial) testing will be followed by more extensive testing,” he said, adding that the government wants to ensure the feasibility of the mechanism in both urban and rural areas.

“It (testing) is expected to take between three and six months before the new system is implemented nationwide,” he said, adding that the implementation of the targeted fuel subsidy mechanism will be implemented in stages to ensure it does not cause inflation or affect economic growth.

Fuel subsidies are expected to cost the government some RM30 billion this year. So, targeted fuel subsidy is around the corner – are you ready to pay more than RM2.05 per litre of RON 95 petrol?