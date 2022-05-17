Fuel subsidy, costly as it is, will remain in Malaysia. However, it’s no secret that the government is looking at a more targeted approach to fuel subsidy, as opposed to the current blanket subsidised price, which is enjoyed by all Malaysians, whether rich or poor.
According to finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Malaysia’s rich are enjoying the bulk of government subsidies. He said that the T20 group, the top 20% earners, benefitted from more than half of the RM4 billion the government has spent on petroleum subsidies this year, till March, due to the blanket subsidy method.
“For every RM1 of fuel subsidy, 53 cents go to the T20, while 15 cents benefit the B40. So, for example if the subsidy bill this year is expected to top RM30 billion, over RM15 billion is subsidy to the T20,” he said in a Q1 2022 Malaysian Economy interview today, reported by Astro Awani.
Zafrul added that the government is revising the mechanism for electricity and petrol subsidies for it to be more targeted and focused on the needy. This is to reduce leakage and ensure that the nation’s resources go to those who really need it. He added that the important things are data and the platform to use.
The subsidy bill is ballooning due to rising energy prices, which is a global phenomenon. Zafrul pointed out that in February 2021, the petroleum subsidy was RM200 million. In January this year, it cost the government RM2 billion to keep prices at the capped levels, and it was over RM4 billion in March.
While costly and unsustainable, subsidies are the reason why Malaysia has relatively low inflation of around 2.2 to 3.2%. Zafrul pointed out that according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the inflation rate for developed countries is 5.7% and for developing nations, it’s 8.7%.
Some question the impact of fuel subsidies, as Malaysia is an oil-producing country and we stand to gain if crude prices rise. Unfortunately, we don’t produce enough of it – it’s said that each US$1 increase in crude prices is a RM410 million deficit to the government’s budget – more on this here.
eh…thought resigned already due to the recent 10k EPF withdrawal?
Er… what?
1 car uses 200L/mth
1liter subsidises RM1.70
5mil cars actively running
That’s RM1.7b every month
Can bailout 1MDB every year lo
Better U all help put in my pocket 1st
Najis sez, Cash is king. King is rosmah.. Darn right.
The solution is simple. MITI to mandate that all new luxury cars must be setup to only use RON97 & above, similar to Civic TypeR or Swift Sport. That way they will only use unsubsidised fuel and leave RON95 for the regular rakyats.
You think the rich didn’t own perodua or proton? No wonder malaysian are still dependable to subsidy.
of course they own perodua and myvi.. but they are very much less likely drive those car, definitely they will use their continental or luxury cars, the problem is those car still can refuel with subsidised petrol.
assuming u got that facts right, so how much are the rich sipping off from the government? 50 liters a day? just consider it as a rm100-rm150 monthly tax rebate they are paying to help build the country man!!!
The rich paybthe most taxes right? And for you as a T20 minister, the petrol is free right?
Ouchh..
Dear Tengku Z
If the T20 benefits Rm15 B of fuel subsidy..just instruct LHDN to issue letters for “special taxation ” to them lor.
No need “cheen wan wood kork”in Cantonese…meaning dont bengkok here bengkok there,go straight to the point.
You need Putin’s Sarmat nuke science meh?
Copy paste: “Excellent example of simply typing a comment by plucking info from thin air.”
This guy talks bullcrap like so easy.
Under what law can LHDN levy extra taxation onto T20? Just coz they are rich does not mean Gomen can take more money from them without reason, we are a democracy not your beloved China.
Malaysian Household T20 only earn begining RM10.9k/USD 2k+
As per 2019 DOSM.
This is a household income, divide by 2, u get less than RM5.5k per Adult.
How to keep Local Talent?
Now the local talent, study 4 to 6 years
Foundation, diploma, a level + degree
Finally get rm3k,
But dulu spm grad kerja rm800 – 2011
Now spm grad kerja rm1500 – 2022
Degree grad, 2011 and 2022, still same.
How do the kids want to raise a family?
Maybe government want to subsidize more family?
But T20 family income each Adult only RM5.5k…,
Pity the children.. no wonder all using parents money to buy Saga, Axia, buy own 700sqft+ house.. No wonder so many Parents also no more EPF already, before even 65 years old.
Where the gov get all the subsidy money from?
Petronas
Cekik sampai mati itu petronas. Selagi boleh kaut kaut sampai kering itu angsa emas
https://www.astroawani.com/berita-malaysia/bailout-untuk-sapura-sudahsudahlah-guna-angsa-emas-petronas-ahli-ekonomi-361687#.YoM8VIrqHLk.whatsapp
For every RM1 of fuel subsidy, 53 cents go to the T20, while 15 cents benefit the B40 , but please remember this group of people pay more income tax and road tax , car tax (they purchased luxury car ).
Nowadays luxury car engine downsize. Road tax same as honda toyota proton perodua only. You think the rich pay so much tax ar? So naive la you. Those in m40 & b40 pay taxes etc.
ok
For every RM1 earned by T20, RM0.30 went to the government pocket. Why you never mentioned this Minister? Nah you just wants to put some simple and dumbed statement and hoping to fool rakyat.
By the way, have you tendered your resignation letter?
He is the best FinMin we had in years. Why should he resign for what?
Kata2 org yg tak berakal
This guy is a genius…
Damn genius.. He even knows how much petrol we pump. Else he can’t formulate 50c went to the rich u see. Not nominate him to Guinness most genius minister also cannot lo
Just scrap the subsidy system (cooking oil/ fuel etc). At the same time scrap the AP system.
I’ll be the happiest man in Malaysia!
Who pay for the subsidy? T20 or b40?
what nonsense is this. zafrul… wake up zafrul.
me as a T20. i pay rm2 tax. i get back rm1 fuel subsidy. the other rm1 goes to subsidising some govt-voting B40.
if you take away my rm1 subsidy. i will have problems. i will cut cost elsewhere, start to lay off people. that b40 that i employ will lose his job.
you are likely a non bumi. govt lagi suka you lay off the bumi. that will make the bumi hate you more, thus making him think he needs a protector. that protector is the current govt. diorang dah lama rancang. kau je lalai. wkwkwkwkwk
If he’s capable of making this kinda statement, it’s a miracle CIMB didn’t went bankrupt under his watch
If this implement,
Confirm 1,5Turbo cars and above tak laku,
Makan minyak, difficult to pay.
T20 salary is not high. It’s household income, rm10.9k 1 family.
The problem with Malaysia tax system is the bulk of the tax actually come from middle income earners that live in the city but being charged a high tax rate not proportional to the income. The tax rate in Malaysia goes up very fast early in the ladder and goes flat eventually and little increment towards the end of the graph and this benefit the “real T20” and chokes the M40. The tax rates doesn’t go up further once it reaches 30% unlike countries in EU that could go as high as 50%. Add the high corruption and leakage, it won’t be long for Sri Lanka 2.0 in Malaysia to happen.
Should be looking at FDI and make pie bigger , why take from own rakyat.
Nama je T20, tapi hidup bertongkatkan subsidi.. lemah!
remove subsidy, remember lower income tax and remove sst gst import duties etc also
That’s it lah. I am moving my company nearer to my house. My staff can afford to pay the distance in difference from current location.
what’s wrong with T20 enjoying the subsidies, they work hard and they are malaysian citizen’s too. in fact T20 contributes a big chuck of paycheck to the govt servants including ministers via tax. perhaps the minister need to start pay for petrol too.
One option is not to subsidize petrol and give subsidy to targeted groups only. This will also manage behaviour in motor vehicle usage and probably increased public transport usage and reduce vehicle ownership.
htbrid option- raise stad price to RM3 per litre. If market price go above RM3- Govt will subsidize. If below RM3 surplus to be use for road maintenance.
remove the subsidy, let it float, it’s time to grow up & face the reality. all these “help” will only make you lazy & dependant. human will learn & adapt for survival.
i think he forgot that huge number of commercial vehicles use subsidies fuel as well