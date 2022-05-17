In Local News / By Danny Tan / 17 May 2022 4:57 pm / 41 comments

Fuel subsidy, costly as it is, will remain in Malaysia. However, it’s no secret that the government is looking at a more targeted approach to fuel subsidy, as opposed to the current blanket subsidised price, which is enjoyed by all Malaysians, whether rich or poor.

According to finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Malaysia’s rich are enjoying the bulk of government subsidies. He said that the T20 group, the top 20% earners, benefitted from more than half of the RM4 billion the government has spent on petroleum subsidies this year, till March, due to the blanket subsidy method.

“For every RM1 of fuel subsidy, 53 cents go to the T20, while 15 cents benefit the B40. So, for example if the subsidy bill this year is expected to top RM30 billion, over RM15 billion is subsidy to the T20,” he said in a Q1 2022 Malaysian Economy interview today, reported by Astro Awani.

Zafrul added that the government is revising the mechanism for electricity and petrol subsidies for it to be more targeted and focused on the needy. This is to reduce leakage and ensure that the nation’s resources go to those who really need it. He added that the important things are data and the platform to use.

The subsidy bill is ballooning due to rising energy prices, which is a global phenomenon. Zafrul pointed out that in February 2021, the petroleum subsidy was RM200 million. In January this year, it cost the government RM2 billion to keep prices at the capped levels, and it was over RM4 billion in March.

While costly and unsustainable, subsidies are the reason why Malaysia has relatively low inflation of around 2.2 to 3.2%. Zafrul pointed out that according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the inflation rate for developed countries is 5.7% and for developing nations, it’s 8.7%.

Some question the impact of fuel subsidies, as Malaysia is an oil-producing country and we stand to gain if crude prices rise. Unfortunately, we don’t produce enough of it – it’s said that each US$1 increase in crude prices is a RM410 million deficit to the government’s budget – more on this here.