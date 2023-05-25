Mechanism for targeted fuel subsidy almost finalised – progress at 75%, a few issues left, says Ahmad Maslan

The government says that the mechanism for the targeted fuel subsidy that is expected to be introduced next year is close to being finalised. According to deputy finance minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, the the progress of discussions on the matter has reached 75% and there are just a few issues left to be resolved, The Star reports.
He said that one of the remaining issues is the method of implementation. “The decision (to implement targeted subsidies) has been agreed in principle. However, details about it are yet to be finalised. On whether the method is to use identification cards, special cards, or the car’s engine capacity, it is not yet decided,” he said, referring to the targeted fuel subsidy.
He added that the government was aware of concerns about the parameters for deciding the socio-economic classification. “We are aware there are concerns about the classification, especially among those on the borderline of T20. There are other considerations that we need to deliberate about, such as the number of dependents,” he said.
Last weekend, economy minister Rafizi Ramli said that the government will utilise a new approach to help refine its planned targeted subsidy mechanism, which will begin with diesel and electricity. This will involve collecting household net disposable income metrics to be used as a structuring measure to ensure that targeted subsidies are more accurately distributed.
As to when the completed mechanism and details of it will be revealed, Ahmad hinted that it could be presented during the tabling of Budget 2024.
Comments
Begin with electricity? Good move, as owners of EV’s shouldn’t be subsidized by the public at all.
Just remove the subsidy quickly.
this statement coming out from Ahmad Mazlan, does not exactly inspire confidence. This guy has always released statements that could be utter fantasy.
Apa susahnya. You got LHDN as your database what. LHDN has median household income, total pax in a family, etc. If no one declare tax, then no subsidy lah. I have no idea why these clowns take too long to execute this.
The most affected will be the M40 income but T20 lifestyle kind of person. So time to cut astro, netflix, spotify, disney +, no more H and T emblem car,live at apartment close to where you work instead of double storey house away from town.
T20 – do whatever lah, no impact to us
M40 – ok need to re-adjust lifestyle
B40 – no impact. we are already living like cockroaches
The price of everything will go up. That’s what PH voters want, hahaha.
Those “B40” without payslip but earning lots of money and living as T20, driving BMW & Alphard can still enjoy subsidies for all their luxury cars with big engines while those under employment, earning much lesser with payslips will kena tax kaw kaw with subsidies cut.