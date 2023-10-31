PADU database 72% complete, targeted subsidy will begin with petrol and diesel, mechanism soon – Rafizi

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / October 31 2023 3:49 pm

The government has said that it will begin implementing its targeted subsidy programme early next year once the Pangkalan Data Utama (PADU) socio-economic database is ready. Things look to be on track for the programmes introduction in January, says economy minister Rafizi Ramli.

He said at present, the database is now 72% complete, with a total of 29.8 million cross-ministerial and agency data having been collated. That’s up from the 60% that it was at in September. Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, he said that the mechanism for the targeted subsidy was supposed to be presented at a cabinet meeting two weeks ago, but had to be postponed.

Rafizi explained that the presentation was interrupted because he was rushed to the hospital to be treated for a heart attack. He added that it will be presented soon and a decision on the form of the targeted subsidy mechanism will be made by the government in the near future, Berita Harian reports.

He said that once the database is ready, the targeted subsidy distribution process will be done fairly to households identified as eligible. “I understand and I’m sure all the members (Dewan Rakyat) appreciate that it is important for us to convince the people that PADU can really be fair to the recipients. The goal is to ensure that we begin to consolidate this form of aid as part of the government’s medium-term measures,” he said.

He added that the government would target the distribution of subsidies for petrol and diesel first to confirm that the system based on PADU data is fair to the rakyat.

The government has not revealed the mechanism it will use to dispense targeted subsidies, but has been considering a number of options. Last month, deputy finance minister Steven Sim said the government is exploring various mechanisms, including using the MySejahtera application for the purpose. Aside from cash transfer, the elements being studied also include a card system.

