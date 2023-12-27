PADU database to be officially launched on Jan 2, 2024 at PICC Putrajaya – public can register to attend event

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / December 27 2023 6:53 pm

The government will roll out the Pangkalan Data Utama (PADU) socio-economic database on January 2, 2024, with prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim set to officially launch the database at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) on the day.

In an X (Twitter) post, economy minister Rafizi Ramli invited the public to attend the launch event to hear for themselves how PADU will be a key component of the retargeting of subsidies and government assistance. Those who want to attend the launch event can register here. The event will also be broadcast via social media platforms from 10 am on the day.

To recap, PADU is an integrated national socio-economic database combining all available data from government departments and agencies, with household net disposable income metrics being used to provide a fair picture of the socio-economic position of every Malaysian household.

As reiterated in his X post, Rafizi said PADU was a crucial component in allowing the government to move from the B40-M40-T20 approach in assessing the eligibility of aid recipients to a more targeted and fair determination of who should be able to receive aid and those who should not.

The establishment of PADU paves the way for the targeted subsidy of RON 95 petrol, which is set to happen in the second half of 2024. As previously reported, there are three mechanisms likely to be used to implement the targeted subsidies for petrol and diesel. The first will be based on individual net disposable income, which is the amount remaining after taxes.

The second mechanism will be based on net disposable household income through social protection or assistance schemes, while the third is a combination of household and individual income, which will be implemented through a subsidies card.

