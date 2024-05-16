PADU data ready for govt to implement targeted subsidies, waiting for right moment to proceed – Rafizi

Economy minister Rafizi Ramli has said the Pangkalan Data Utama (PADU) socio-economic database is ready for the government to implement at any time, Bernama reports. This will be used for programmes which include targeted subsidies, although it is up to the government to decide when this will happen as well as what mechanism will be used.
“The government is trying its best to avoid inflationary speculation, therefore it is best that we keep the sequencing close to our chest. The guessing game is to really manage the balance on how the market and society behave,” Rafizi told the media after the launch of the second season of the Innovathon television reality show yesterday.
Rafizi said that there were concerns that certain groups would take advantage of the situation by raising prices for profit should premature disclosure happen. He added the government felt it was best that everyone is provided with information about the data first, with implementation only proceeding at the right time and with an appropriate mechanism decided.
The government previously said it plans to introduce a targeted subsidy mechanism for RON 95 petrol in the second half of 2024. However, it has yet to announce the mechanism and how these subsidies will be dispensed.
PADU was launched by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on January 2, 2024 and serves to provide a provide a secure, comprehensive and near-real-time national primary database. This will enable more accurate data analytics to be produced as well as policy formulation and data-driven decision-making processes, in addition to enabling targeted policy implementation to balance the country’s fiscal position.
Comments
is there a formula to calculate when is the best time to reveal the mechanism?
Waiting for right moment??
You mean you dont know how yet?
Guess there is 0% chance this is not happening since they won the recent by-election.
However also no thanks to all the mismanagement and money being dished out by previous Abah guy saying trying to save Malaysia through direct negotiation tender given to his cronies, friends and family member run away from the law.
we also waiting next GE…
how strong your data privacy protected…
By all means,pls implement targeted subsidies.
We want to see how effective is the implementation.
On your mark,get set,GO….tunggu apa lagi?
STOP all the talking…ACTION!!!!
Say need reduce subsidy but every event or announcement comes with a bloody expensive majlis pelancaran
Jibby time needed nothing no PADU to implement BRIM.
Just how good is this implmentation with whatever data stuff that he is talking about? absolutely no detail. not to mention such great risk to put all data at one place. Hackers wet dreams.
No system is 100%, sure will miss out some and gives to some who doesnt deserve. But from an execution point of view, this PADU already feels like an over engineered solution that keeps delaying.