PADU: basic info will be entered into system for those that didn’t sign up; 10.85 mil registered at deadline

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / April 1 2024 11:25 am

According to reports by The Star, Bernama and FMT, Malaysians who choose not to update their information on the Pangkalan Data Utama (PADU) socio-economic database will still have their basic data automatically entered into the system.

“In the PADU system, we have data for about 30 million Malaysians. However, this is only their basic data, which we have collected from various agencies. What we need is dynamic data,” said chief statistician Uzir Mahidin.

He added that data in the PADU system would make it easier for the statistic department to carry out analysis and census activities as well as to facilitate the distribution of government aid (including subsidies) and the introduction of policies.

The deadline to register for PADU ended yesterday (March 31, 2024) with around 10.85 million Malaysians signed up. This is nearly 50% of the total number of 21.96 million Malaysians aged 18 and above (from 30.08 million individuals in the PADU database), said Uzir.

It was reported last week that PADU will be reopened to the public again after that March 31 deadline but no specific date has been given. Economy minister Rafizi Ramli said previously the deadline would not be extended as it would delay the government’s implementation of subsidy restructuring and targeted subsidies.

In relation to motorists, the government has said it is set to introduce a targeted subsidy mechanism for RON 95 petrol in the second half of 2024. However, it has yet to announce the mechanism and how these subsidies will be dispensed.

