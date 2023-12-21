PADU database – online registration from Jan 2, 2024

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / December 21 2023 2:26 pm

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Pangkalan Data Utama (PADU) socio-economic database was set to be rolled out in January, and that Malaysians wanting to find out if they qualify for the targeted fuel subsidy would need to register themselves online via the database’s portal.

Now, a date for the start of the process has been revealed. In an X (Twitter) post, the ministry of domestic trade and costs of living (KPDN) stated that “from January 2, 2024, all Malaysians aged 18 and above are encouraged to register and update their personal information into the PADU system,” hinting at when things will kick off.

There will of course be offline methods for updating details in the database, primarily For those in rural areas and those without internet access. In such cases, registering and updating of details can be done at district offices, village community management councils (MPKK) and with local authorities.

Last month, economy minister Rafizi Ramli said that the targeted subsidy mechanism for RON 95 petrol would be introduced in the second half of 2024, with PADU being a crucial component in allowing the government to determine and rationalise its subsidies and implement its social welfare reforms.

There are three mechanisms likely to be used to implement the targeted subsidies for petrol and diesel next year. The first will be based on individual net disposable income, which is the amount remaining after taxes.

The second mechanism will be based on net disposable household income through social protection or assistance schemes, while the third is a combination of household and individual income, which will be implemented through a subsidies card.

Untuk makluman, Peluncuran Pangkalan Data Utama (PADU) akan dilaksanakan tidak lama lagi dan bermula 2 Januari 2024, semua rakyat Malaysia yang berumur 18 tahun ke atas digalakkan mendaftar dan mengemas kini maklumat diri ke dalam sistem PADU. pic.twitter.com/8AKrWcKduH — KPDN (@KPDN_HQ) December 21, 2023

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.