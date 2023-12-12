Online registration on PADU website required for fuel subsidy ahead of database rollout in January 2024

Malaysians will need to register themselves online at the Pangkalan Data Utama (PADU) website in order to find out if they qualify for the targeted fuel subsidy, according to an X (Twitter) post of an image of a poster at a finance ministry booth at the “One-year with the Madani government” (Setahun Bersama Kerajaan Malaysia Madani) event that was held last weekend.

According to the poster in one of the images, there will be offline methods for updating details in the PADU database, in addition to the online method via the PADU portal that is to be rolled out next month. For those in rural areas and those without internet access, registering and updating of details can be done at district offices, village community management councils (MPKK) and with local authorities.

Last month, economy minister Rafizi Ramli said that the targeted subsidy mechanism will be implemented after the PADU database is rolled out on January next year, which is now a few weeks away. There are three mechanisms likely to be used to implement the targeted subsidies for petrol and diesel next year.

The first will be based on individual net disposable income, which is the amount remaining after taxes. The second mechanism will be based on net disposable household income through social protection or assistance schemes. The third is a combination of household and individual income, which will be implemented through a subsidies card.

According to prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the beginning of November, the targeted subsidies programme will only involve Peninsular Malaysia, and not involve Sabah and Sarawak due the the extensive use of diesel in these states. The market price of diesel as of October 2023 was RM3.75 per litre, according to the prime minister.

Comments

  • Susukotak on Dec 12, 2023 at 11:11 am

    Welcome to tax payer got nothing country.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 1
    Reply
  • Nurul Izzah on Dec 12, 2023 at 11:19 am

    Anwar menang subsidi hapus

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Ben Yap on Dec 12, 2023 at 11:23 am

    If online registration is required in PADU website for the subsidy, it means that the database that PADU has is either incomplete or not updated. so PADU is not very PADU.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 4 Thumb down 1
    Reply
  • dugong on Dec 12, 2023 at 11:38 am

    Once data collected, sure data leak and we get more spam.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 2
    Reply
  • Rakyatgotnothing on Dec 12, 2023 at 12:28 pm

    Paying tax in return got nothing. Next election this mangkuk gomen going down for sure.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • KC on Dec 12, 2023 at 1:16 pm

    very smart approach!

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

