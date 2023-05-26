Targeted subsidy for electricity to be announced at the end of the year, when PADU database is established

More on the targeted subsidy policy that the government is planning to introduce next year, this time from the electricity perspective. According to natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, this will be announced at the end of the year after the Pangkalan Data Utama (PADU) socio-economic database is established, at which point T20 users will be precluded from a subsidy.
He said that at present, the subsidy being provided for electricity is based on consumption, not on users’ income, and that domestic consumers in the T20 income group were enjoying more subsidies compared to those in the B40 and M40 groups.
“Assuming that a T20 household has five or more air-conditioners, a dryer and several other equipment, the electricity bill will be between RM500 and RM700 or more. It is unfair for them to receive a much higher subsidy and gain more in terms of ringgit compared to the M40 and B40 groups, because it (subsidy) is based on consumption,“ he said during the ministers’ question time at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.
He was replying to a supplementary question from Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka), who wanted clarification on the removal of the electricity subsidy for the T20 group. Earlier this month, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said households with “excessive” power consumption will no longer enjoy subsidy for electricity when the switch is made to a targeted policy.
Khoo also asked whether the government will encourage the T20 group to use solar power as an alternative source of electricity. Nik Nazmi replied that the T20 group should be encouraged to use solar power, but the price of the renewable energy must be reasonable and competitive with conventional electricity sources.
Nik Nazmi said that from January to June this year, the government had forked out RM10.76 billion to subsidise electricity for 9.5 million users, who would otherwise have had to pay for a RM0.27 sen per kWh tariff increase in electricity rates had there been no subsidies.
From an automotive perspective, the new policy could potentially impact households using electric vehicles (EVs). As we reported earlier, should your household happen to be categorised as not qualifying for an electricity subsidy anymore, you could see your per kWh cost rise by a bit. Under the current going rates, this would mean a jump from RM0.571 per kWh to RM0.841 per kWh, without a subsidy in place. The question is, would you find it acceptable to pay more to charge your EV at home?
where are the EV manufacturers? u guys should voice out your worries. if this is coming, people may not be considering EV that much. easily the electricity bills will jump, and no longer being an advantage
How to run mining machines?
No worry, $T20 continue to drive Cayenne, LM, Bentayga, X5, RX.
Of course T20 can afford it! They just pass the cost to M40 & B40 downlines. So targeted subsidy is actually hurting the poor not helping them!
i dont have an EV, but currently heat wave, and now i dont dare use AC because naik harga.
T20 is the one who can afford EV, now electric tariff is increased then T20 might as well just continue buy the ICE
If you was to Pay Rm0.571 then your electricity comsumption would exceed 900kwh. I use only about 300/400 kwh . If you exceed 900kwh then …BIG BIG House with lots of air conds.
1 person below 400kWh is still ok.
But 1 household can have 4 to 8 person.
More people, use more heater, boiling, monitor, hair blower charging too,
But doesn’t mean $T20.
How? The tariff adjustment should based on headcount too, for residential.
the subsidies (this being one of it) are indirectly paid for thru yearly income tax, being the contributor at the highest tier. what the current (and all previous) government unable to do is to curb dishonest, corrupted and greedy hidden T20 high tier. those who work "without income / low income" but live a life of luxury. sports car, lavish lifestyle, nice accommodation, etc, are all owned by them (the ones who make the most). even a normal T20 can be struggling if living in KL.
