Targeted RON95 subsidy – fuel station apps can be used, physical MyKad reader not the sole method

In Local News / by Paul Tan / September 21 2025 10:57 pm

The MyKad reader terminal used for determining eligibility for a subsidised RON95 price that’s expected to be RM1.99 per litre that was featured in a video that went viral last week will not be the only method used in the new RON95 fuel subsidy system, says Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, according to Bernama.

He elaborated that additional methods such as oil company payment apps can also be used, so the public need not worry about facing difficulties in buying subsidised petrol, giving examples such as Petronas’ Setel app and the Shell app.

In the video that went viral last week, a staff at a petrol station uses the reader terminal to access a page to determine eligibility, after which a MyKad is inserted.

After a few seconds to (presumably) contact PADU, the terminal will reveal if the individual is eligibly for subsidised RON 95 petrol. A blue tag show eligibility, while a red one indicates either a filled quota or ineligibility.

Following this, an order is created and the customer indicates the amount of RON 95 needed before payment is made.

In its August 2025, the finance ministry had said that in addition to the MyKad, other mechanisms under consideration include e-wallets as well as oil company apps, so news that oil company payment apps will also be able to be used is not exactly a new thing.

At present, account verification/e-KYC (submitting photos of your MyKad and face) is required for such apps as part of the wallet feature, so there should be no issue tying each account to the MyKad number where the government’s database can be checked on the eligibility to purchase subsidised RON95.

If you wish to prepare yourself with the payment apps of each oil company in order to avoid having to use the physical terminal method of checking your MyKad, you can download each app below:

List of Oil Company apps in Malaysia

Petronas – Setel – Apple App Store | Google Play

Shell – Shell App – Apple App Store | Google Play

Caltex – CaltexGO – Apple App Store | Google Play

BHPetrol – BHPetrol eCard – Apple App Store | Google Play

Petron – Petron Malaysia App – Apple App Store | Google Play

So far, only the Petronas, Shell and Caltex apps have payment features, while the BHPetrol and Petron apps are loyalty apps, but if this is the way things are going, payment features might eventually be added to them so no harm downloading them first.

