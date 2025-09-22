After years of talks, everyone gets full RON95 subsidy; what happened to cutting costs and taxing the rich?

It’s official: the government confirmed this morning that it will extend the full RON95 petrol subsidy to all Malaysians. And just like that, the big fight over targeted subsidies – arguably the centrepiece of the current Madani government – has fallen by the wayside.
To be fair, the new price of RM1.99 per litre will be limited to a quota of 300 litres per month before reverting to RM2.60 per litre (to be floated based on market price), with the exception of registered e-hailing drivers who will receive the lower amount throughout. The use of MyKad verification also further discourages foreigners from smuggling subsidised petrol across borders.
Still, this move is a significant departure from what was previously announced, with prime minister Anwar Ibrahim saying then that a subsidy rationalisation plan was necessary to “optimise national resources for the benefit of the people and reduce subsidy waste.”
Talks of targeted subsidies began not long after the current government came to power – we first reported on it in December 2022, and even the previous government had mulled such a mechanism. Subsidies were then cut for diesel in 2024, but the rationalisation plan for RON95 petrol was repeatedly pushed back, first to the second half of 2024, then to mid-2025, then finally to September 2025.
All the while, we were assured that targeted subsidies were necessary to “save the country;” that the government had “no choice,” that Malaysia should stop giving subsidies to the rich, and that 90% of Malaysians (later, 18 million car drivers and motorcyclists) would be eligible, with only the “extremely wealthy” being left out. Well, that figure is now a full 100%.
The extension of subsidies to all literal card-carrying Malaysians blindsided everyone, including us. Just last month, it was reported that luxury vehicle and property ownership would be among the criteria determining which individuals would get the subsidy and who didn’t. Even as recently as last Friday, when home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail advised Malaysians to make sure that their MyKad chip was functional in order to enjoy the lower RON95 price, it was clearly stated that the subsidies would still be targeted.
It’s worth noting that for all the talk of targeted subsidies being necessary to reduce the budget deficit, the reduction in RON95 price from the current level of RM2.05 per litre means there will probably be more subsidies for the government to pay out, compared to leaving the current subsidies alone in the first place.
And while there is a nominal limit for the amount of petrol each person can purchase, the 300 litre quota is far more than one single person can expect to use every month. Not to mention, this quota is exactly the sort of thing a wealthy person can bypass by simply buying a more fuel-efficient car – something that cannot be said for, say, a lower-income individual with older, less efficient transport.
The government has also repeatedly said that this measure will prevent foreigners from benefitting from our subsidies, but it also bears repeating that foreign cars are already barred from using subsidised fuel, and that foreign citizens owning private vehicles in Malaysia are few and far between anyway.
Plus, while the MyKad requirement is a deterrent, it won’t completely stop all forms of smuggling, since foreigners can simply ask a Malaysian family member or friend to fill up for them. All this put together makes us wonder how much the government realistically expects to save from this.
As you can imagine, there are several questions. For one, it is pretty obvious that the government does not have the stomach to tax the super-rich. We have already seen the mooted High Value Goods Tax (HVGT) get canned, so this move is not unprecedented. So, will the greater rakyat pay for this subsidy in other areas?
Just this morning, even as news of the subsidy expansion broke, The Star reported that on Friday, Anwar said savings from targeted subsidies would be spent on “education, health, and basic infrastructure,” including public infrastructure damaged by the ongoing Sabah floods. What will happen to those initiatives?
Secondly, it still hasn’t been answered whether the MyKad verification requirement will lead to long queues at petrol station counters. We’ve only seen the in-store credit card terminal with the card slot so far, and while the government has said that at-pump terminals and petrol company apps will also be able to verify a user’s eligibility, we should point out that a) not every pump has a credit card terminal, and not everyone uses an app to pay for fuel, and b) we still have no details as to how these options will work.
Thirdly, with the RON95 fuel price its lowest since 2019, will demand for EVs continue to plummet? If so, the government will have to extend its current tax incentives if it is to meet its target of EVs to make up 15% of vehicle sales by 2030. Except it won’t be able to afford doing so now, will it?
Last but not least, what will happen to diesel subsidy rationalisation? The expansion of RON95 to all Malaysians will seem unfair to those using diesel vehicles – which, in case you need a refresher, get RM200 a month only if they are Malaysians with an annual household income of less than RM100,000 (no more than RM8,333 per month) and don’t drive a luxury car less than ten years old.
The MyKad verification mechanism also appears to be light years ahead of the rather rudimentary Budi Madani system for targeted subsidies; will this be upgraded?
Over to you now – what do you think of the expansion of RON95 subsidies to all Malaysians? Do you agree or disagree with the implementation? Let us know in the comments.
Comments
complain this and that . better just migrate if you dont wish to enjoy cheap petrol
T20 tersakiti?
T20 driving AMG45, bmw m4, high performance car cannot use ron95 ok . your engine pinging premature detonation. minimum must ron97. kesian T20 no subsidy.
kesian u who kesian T20. owning amg45 pumping ron 97 while u use ur little kancil opss myvi or proton right? pumping ron 95 like u kena lottery bwahahahahaha. mindset? miskin mindset miskin lor..t20 pumping ron 95 for fun and good feel, not a must. u pimp95 for survival…bwahahahahah.
Anwar Always Chicken Out
sad day for Malaysian.
Getting conned again by Anwar.
petrol price drop you say AACO.
petrol price remain same you say DSAI didnt fulfill promise.
cant please these bashers.
taxing the rich means contribution and donation for political campaign will be reduced. small dollars from the public can only get you so far. the extra step of mykad verification is like taking off your pants to fart when the government can just give rm200 monthly in cash to all malaysians to save all the hassle. sales of evs likely to increase given the tax advantage and price cuts
Stop hating just enjoy. Hafriz Shah also driving Mercedes what. Ask him to pump Ron 97 if he doesn’t want the “cheaper” ron95.
Hafriz drives a diesel, so he doesn’t get to enjoy subsidies anyway. :)
Because the argument was rich use MORE subsidy… so now everyone got 300 litres of subsidized fuel. The rich which used more than 300 litres will have to pay unsubsidized price. They do pay their dues in taxes by the way. Its basically to stop people from abusing more than the subsidized 300 litres, selling to luar negara.
that doesnt make any sense because if people who seldom drive use less than 300 liters then can they smuggle their excess to profit illegally?
what profit? RM150 for 300 litres? then how long you’ll be at petrol station? unless you’re unemployed and gov feed you sara money then it make sense
hello its not merely 50 sen profit per liter ok . singapore indonesia thailand price is around RM3.5 per liter so thats the profit margin if u smuggle fuel abroad.
even let u earn RM1 per liter , 300RM for quota 300liter doesn’t even justify to do so many work , and multiple trip to smuggle abroad with your stupid kancil .. do your math first la abang.. sohai then keep quiet .
these are literally workable loopholes which people will exploit, the person who dismisses these without a single thought is the child . i sure hope ollie isnt a civil servant else malaysia is doommed.
Am a foreigner/expat living and working in Malaysia legally and I pay my taxes and obey the laws and have got good circle of friends and colleagues who are from Malaysia and from other countries . I do like Malaysia and love the fact that it’s a culturally rich country . Having said that , why penalise only foreigners is something I am not able to digest , my neighbour who is ultra rich gets a subsidy for his RangeRover /Mercs , while I have to pay more than him . I understand the concept of charging more for foreigners but even when you go to Zoo Negara even if you are a foreigner but have an I- Card or working permit you would get the same price as locals .Why single out foreigners who are legally working and living here
see ollie what did i tell you? these are legitinate grievances litearlly happening right now in the real world , on both sides of the fence.
How bout the not “legal” one? We are grateful that there are people like you who pay their taxes and all but let’s be honest, how many of you out there? A lot of them are here illegally.
the “not legal ones” dont own registered car in their name so obviously they wont be qualify for subsidy either way.
haiyaaa already gave the chicken thigh, now can you want the drumstick too? no wonder so much downvoted. Ish ish
You are right. The initial phase of using nationality as the sole criterion is a blunt tool that feels penalizing to valuable, law-abiding members of the community like yourself. It is widely seen as an imperfect but necessary first step. The hope among many policymakers and analysts is that the system will evolve into a more sophisticated and fair model that distinguishes based on residency and income, not just citizenship. Your frustration is a valid criticism of the current policy’s lack of nuance.
If writer is literate he would know that the subsidy is up to 300 litres only. The ultra rich (eg. Johor) who have >10 cars will have to pay full price after exausting quota.
>it won’t completely stop all forms of smuggling, since foreigners can simply ask a Malaysian family member or friend to fill up for them
Yea, up to 300 litres only, instead of infinite before 30th sept.
Anyway none of these is really to save money to build school or hospital. Despite leaving out foreigner from the subsidy, ironically these kind of money saving move is just to wayang to foreigner (foreign investors) to show that gomen is attempting to fiscally responsible. If gomen really passionate about building school and hospital they can just ask BNM to print money and scare away foreinger, like Argentina.
it doesnt matter if you have 10 or 100 cars because you can only drive one car at a time. petrol usage doesnt scale with car ownership.
pls la ultra rich have a few family memebers too. And pls la Ultra rich dont care that few cents different. ppl who bark here is not ultra rich is M40 who happen to bloat their face and buy a lux car. I see many e class and 530i owner pumping ron95 or racing at shell. their car is perfectly ok with 95 then why? Have 10 car still care petrol price? thats misking ppl mindset la and who say 10 cars shld full tank? which car running out fuel then pump that car la dude.
Should have just floated the RON95 price and let the market adjust itself, moving to EV or Hybrid or more efficient vehicles or taking public transportation. And then provide direct cash transfer to those with lower income.
Use those savings to improve our infrastructure, education, health care, social security.
Unfortunately, policy makers are lack of political will to reform..
– AI knows that most of his political backer comes from the
ultra-rich group, contrary to his word of ‘Ini Parti
Derita’
– Implementing additional costs to these group will
backfired him in the future, so that is why he backtracks
– Again, AI only know how to talk, but has ZERO knowledge
on how to manage the country. He only play the people’s
rhetoric to pursue his and his entourage personal
agenda
Everyday kena kencing with AI liaowww…
if petrol price remain same bashers will say DSAI didnt fulfill promise to lower prices.
if petrol price go down bashers will say kena kencing DSAI.
cant please these bsahers.
I believe this is just first phase, once this system is stable then they might consider to cut T20 out from RON95 subsidy or maybe lesser quota each month. But who knows? Maybe it will stay this way until next GE?
All this brouhaha about the T20 getting the RON95 subsidy. I opined that the luxury cars the T20 drives do not run on RON95.
opine pluck from thin air. merc bmw lexus all runs fine on ron95 , arent these T20 cars?
Pls lah Jonathan…don’t you know that the T20 also paid a lot of taxes? Also they would have paid through their noses buying non-National makes. Your article reeks of Robin Hood bravado which makes for righteousness misplaced in the real world. Grow up kid!
With this latest development, confidence is getting lower that we will get euro5 standard fuel (while other countries have already enforced euro6 standard, some even considering euro7 which obviously will cost more) anytime soon. Pity to our lungs and health..