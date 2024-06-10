Targeted fuel subsidies are aimed at saving Malaysia, government left with no choice – PM Anwar Ibrahim

The government has defended its decision to implement the fuel subsidy rationalisation programme, in which the first phase has seen the retail price of diesel in the peninsula being adjusted to RM3.35 per litre as of today, June 10. This is a RM1.20, or 56%, increase from the previous RM2.15 per litre price for the fuel, which has been capped since 2021 under a blanket subsidy.
The action to implement targeted subsidies has been done to save the country, said prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. He said that the government was forced to make several unpopular decisions to do just that, The Star reports.
“Who wants (to implement) targeted subsidies? We must realise that whatever we do, we will be attacked with all sorts of lies and accusations. All prime ministers before this had agreed to implement targeted subsidies, but there had been no political will to do so. This is done to save the country, we are left with no choice,” Anwar said earlier today.
The price adjustment for diesel follows on the announcement made by Anwar on May 21 that the government was set to implement targeted fuel subsidies, starting with diesel in the peninsula, with that for Sabah and Sarawak to be set aside until later. For now, diesel remains priced at RM2.15 in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.
The new retail price of Euro 5 B10 and B20 diesel is based on a controlled market float determined by the automatic pricing mechanism (APM) formula, at present following that for the month of May. According to news reports, the retail price of the fuel will be determined weekly, similar to that being practiced for RON 97 petrol.
To offset the removal of the blanket subsidy for diesel, the government is dispensing targeted subsidies via the Budi Madani assistance programme. Announced on May 27, the programme is open to private owners of diesel-powered vehicles as well as agriculture smallholders in Peninsular Malaysia, with eligible recipients in both categories set to receive a RM200 monthly sum in financial assistance.
Comments
Najib has removed the subsidy, and everyone has made a U-turn, now back to square one. So, what’s next? GST? LOL
Whoever PH-PN-BN sama jer
hutang terlalu lampau
kena potong kos…
(2014) BOSSKU era
Replace fuel subsidy with targeted hand-outs https://paultan.org/2014/11/18/replace-fuel-subsidy-targeted-cash-transfers/
(2019) Mahathir 2.0 era
1/RON 95 targeted fuel subsidy plan is ready, Cabinet approval soon – electricity bill to determine eligibility https://paultan.org/2019/09/28/ron-95-targeted-fuel-subsidy-plan-is-ready-cabinet-approval-soon-electricity-bill-to-determine-eligibility/
(2022) PERIKATAN’s era
2/Govt fuel subsidy bill expected to be RM28b for 2022, blanket subsidy to end in favour of targeted subsidies https://paultan.org/2022/05/21/govt-fuel-subsidy-bill-expected-to-be-rm22b-for-2022-blanket-subsidy-to-end-in-favour-of-targeted-subsidies/
3/BMW cannot receive the same subsidy as Kancil, says Azmin as he calls for targeted fuel subsidy system https://paultan.org/2022/05/24/bmw-cannot-receive-the-same-subsidy-as-kancil-says-azmin-as-he-calls-for-targeted-fuel-subsidy-system/
4/Targeted fuel subsidy pilot test – B40/M40 to receive e-wallet credit, but everyone to pay higher fuel prices https://paultan.org/2022/07/29/targeted-fuel-subsidy-pilot-test-b40-m40-to-receive-e-wallet-credit-but-everyone-to-pay-higher-fuel-prices/
(2023) Anwar’s era
5/Formulating a targeted subsidy mechanism ‘complex’, but gov’t working on it as fast as possible https://paultan.org/2023/06/19/formulating-a-targeted-subsidy-mechanism-complex-but-govt-working-on-it-as-fast-as-possible-anwar/
6/Government conducting public survey on targeted subsidies – RON 95 implementation in 2H 2024 https://paultan.org/2023/12/04/government-conducting-public-survey-on-targeted-subsidies/
mcm mane 1.6 juta kakitangan kerajaan
kos gaji sebesar 10 billion setahun?
ini belum tambah kos pecen lagi
Correct me if I am wrong: Saving Malaysia by penalising everyone but the B40s by giving them monthly RM200 cash handouts, even if they don’t use it for Petrol?
Anwar menang rakyat senang
As above.
PH Gomen continue to troll millions of Msians
I agree that it must be done, regardless of its popularity. Yet the statement ‘All prime ministers before this had agreed to implement targeted subsidies, but there had been no political will to do so’ is false. Najib did it, and Tun Abdullah did it. But the tune was so different back then since the opposition (PH/PR) said it was cruel to the rakyat. Now different tune haha, but i guess that is politics.
Ps; mechanism wise like padu, budi, fleet card and whatnot feels resource heavy and prone to mismanagement and loophole. Hope they refine and come out with a better mechanism before Ron95 subsidy removal or risk rakyat suffer
Paling bising : walaun.
Padahal naik iswara je
Yes I believe you.
Better remove the price limit RM100K for EV cars now, not year 2025.
We had enough of Proton nonsense!
Becarful what you ask. Later you will have middle kingdom EV nonsense.
then let’s set up CKD plant in Malaysia, create more job oppurtunities here, set up the supply chain line local supply.
it is just like developer cari main con job saja.
then sub sub sub. Like that still not interested?
i thought EV very ‘simple’ and have ‘less part’ and hence it is an easy task?
So who’s saving the rakyat from high car prices?
I wonder how Brunei lower diesel price and manage to control smuggling
malaysia is saved
well, you can remove the subsidy. If inflation goes up, stagnant salary and weak ringgit, you are sure to be voted out in the next GE. Saving malaysia is not entirely on saving cost. it also includes strengthening our economy, income and currency. Failing either one, the Mahaldani government will fail.
OUR grand great childrens will see better future
PM Anwar do not work for MONEY
PM Anwar will for the State MALAYSIA
Today 10 June is dedicated to PM Anwar
JOM makan Ketupat
I really dont know how is it going to save the nation.
Remove fuel subsidy will cost inflation, that’s for sure.
Rakyat’s lives will be harder, that’s for sure.
If our tax money is not used to subdise the fuel, where will it go? Probably some useless projects with layers of middleman. At least I directly benefited from fuel subsidy.
The best approach is to introduce GST. Less than 20% of Malaysians are paying income tax. We need to increase to revenue of the country, not cost cutting. Cost cutting should always be the last resort. Learn how to earn money
life is like a pacifier, if sum body take it away, the cry begins but will quicly adapt by using own ‘thumb’ (resources) and gradually grows by walking on own two feet…
We have choice for next GE
“Targeted fuel subsidies are aimed at saving Malaysia, government left with no choice” – even Jibby had never said that. There are many other choices, but you ve chosen the no-effort wan because of thats the easiest..increase tax, cut subsidy. easy uh?
I agree with government move. Our reliance on subsidies is not healthy for the country in the long run. On the other hand, government should give a plan on how they plan to use the money saved
The way to save Malaysia
1.Elimination of fuel subsidies (like rakyat has to swallow tulang ,like fishbone stuck in throat)
2.Trim overbloated civil service by 20 percent..thus saving Billions in emoluments and future pensions
3.Eradicate organised cartel smuggling at entry points,like recent containers sita by MACC.
4.Eradicate drug cartels
5.Eradicate all the stupid boycott this boycott that movement..thousands of Malaysians are retrenched now!!
Catch those smugglers and slapped with hefty fines and throw into jail for 20 years, such offence is similar to corruption or smuggle in drugs into the country. Why think twice to prosecute them? Talk big only this gomen.
tipu
Hehehehe rakyat kena kencing again!. Thank you for voting this government.
KKB voters! This is all on you especially! Unless you folks got special subsidy for PH voters grrr!!!
who ever be the gov now or after pmx, still do the same targeted subsidies. this the matter of time, and courage leader.
When BN Gomen courage leaders tried to remove fuel subsidy, PMX promised the above. So who is the coward doing uturn today?
PH Gomen continue to troll millions of Msians
rakyat kena scam